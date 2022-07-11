The dominoes are starting to fall in Minnesota high school football recruiting, with Lakeville South running back Carson Hansen among the first to announce his college destination.
Hansen, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards for South’s undefeated Class 6A championship team in 2021, recently announced his commitment to Iowa State University on Twitter.
Hansen is ranked as the No. 6 player from Minnesota and received a three-star rating from 247Sports. He may or may not be a running back in college; for recruiting purposes, his position is listed as “athlete.” Lakeville South head coach Ben Burk said last season he could see Hansen playing wide receiver in college.
He likely has the speed to play in college. Last month Hansen competed in the state Class 3A track and field meet as a sprinter.
In football, Hansen was the Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year for 2021. He gained 2,012 yards on 168 carries – a 12-yard average per carry – and had 23 rushing touchdowns and four two-point conversions.
The Cougars passed sparingly last season, averaging fewer than five attempts a game, yet Hansen was able to display his potential as a receiver. Four of his seven receptions went for touchdowns, and he had a 19.1-yard average per catch.
Hansen also had offers from Kansas State, Air Force, Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kent State, Northwestern and Wyoming in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Defending NCAA Football Championship Subdivision champion North Dakota State also offered, as did North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Illinois State and Western Illinois. Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas also showed interest but did not offer scholarships.
Hansen is one of 12 Minnesota Class of 2023 players rated three stars by 247Sports. Several others play for schools in the south metro, including offensive tackle Greg Johnson and defensive lineman Martin Owusu, both of Prior Lake, and Shakopee athlete Garrison Monroe.
One Minnesota player was given a four-star rating (five stars is highest) – Robbinsdale Cooper edge rusher Jaxon Howard, who recently committed to LSU.
Vincellis win MGA Mixed Team
Local players were prominent on the leader board during the Minnesota Golf Association Mixed Amateur Team Championship – starting with Tony and Lily Vincelli of Rosemount, who became the first father-daughter team to win the championship division.
The Vincellis took a one-stroke lead after the first round of the June 29-30 tournament, then withstood a second-round charge by Lakeville siblings Hogan and Jovie Ordal to win by two.
The first round of the tournament was best-ball. The second round used a Modified Chapman alternate-shot format where both players on a team hit tee shots, then hit their partner’s ball for the second shot. After that, one ball is selected and the teams play alternate shot until holing out.
Lily Vincelli shot 1-over-par 73 while Tony Vincelli made five birdies in the opening round, resulting in a team score of 66. The Vincellis teamed for three birdies in the second round for a closing 69.
The Ordals shot 73 in the first round but blazed to 64 the second day, the lowest score of the final round by five strokes. The Ordals had six birdies and an eagle in their final round.
Lily Vincelli played in the 2021 state high school Class 3A girls tournament for Rosemount and now attends Cretin-Derham Hall. Hogan Ordal played in the 2022 state Class 3A boys tournament, finishing 29th. Lily Vincelli and Jovie Ordal also were teammates in the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball, played in April in Puerto Rico.
Trent Peterson, an Eagan High School alumnus and one of the state’s most decorated amateur golfers, teamed with Hillary Zuleger for 67 in the first round, one stroke off the lead. They finished tied for seventh after shooting 76 in the Modified Chapman format.
Rock and Run
The Unified Lightning Rock and Run will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Eastview High School.
Hosted by the Eastview cross country program, the event raises money for the Eastview High School Unified Club and Special Olympics Minnesota. The 5-kilometer run/walk starts at the high school and passes through area neighborhoods before finishing on the EVHS track. There also will be a half-mile run for children. Each participant receives a T-shirt and there will be post-race snacks and entertainment.
To register or donate, visit fundraise.somn.org/event/unified-lightning-rock-and-run/e407885.
