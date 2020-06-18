Former Lakeville High School soccer player Kelsey Hans helped plan a soccer-centric fundraiser to help rebuild a portion of Lake Street in Minneapolis that was ravaged by rioting.
Hans, the 2003 Ms. Soccer award winner and now head coach of the girls team at Blake, asked her team to help raise money for the Lake Street Council. Soon, a number of other soccer teams – representing high schools as well as club programs – joined in. Eagan’s girls team was among them.
On Wednesday, athletes ran, jogged, walked or biked 8.46 miles. That represented the 8 minutes, 46 seconds a Minneapolis police officer knelt on George Floyd’s neck before Floyd died in a May 25 incident that triggered rioting in the Twin Cities and elsewhere in the United States. The goal is to raise $8,460 for the Lake Street Council.
Hans said she borrowed the idea from the UCLA women’s soccer team, which ran 8.46 miles earlier this month to raise money for Black Lives Matter.
The 2019 season was Hans’ first as head coach of the Blake girls. The Bears reached the state Class A tournament, finishing third. Previously she was an assistant girls soccer coach at Edina for six years and remains the school’s activities coordinator.
Lakeville reached the state tournament in three of Hans’ four varsity seasons. She was a three-time All-State player before moving on to Northwestern University, where she was the school’s career scoring leader upon her graduation.
Rhodes wins senior showcase
In what turned out to be the only varsity-level golf tournament she ever played for Eastview High School, Jaycee Rhodes walked away a winner.
Rhodes was the girls champion at the Minnesota High School Senior Golf Showcase, an event organized by the PGA Minnesota Section after high school state golf tournaments were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Almost 70 girls competed at the inaugural tournament, a one-round event held June 10 at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids, which would have been the site of the Minnesota State High School League Class 3A tourney.
After making bogeys on her first two holes, Rhodes recovered and made four birdies the rest of the way. She shot even-par 72 for a one-stroke victory over Amy Burnham of Maple Grove and Catherine Monty of Stillwater.
Rhodes, an Eagan resident, was a two-time state tournament qualifier at Visitation. She transferred to Eastview before her junior year of high school. That made her ineligible for varsity tournaments as a junior, and she played junior varsity events instead. The pandemic took away her senior season, other than the senior showcase. That’s how last week’s tournament became the only one in which Rhodes teed it up as a member of the Eastview varsity.
She shot 37 on the front nine of the senior showcase with two birdies and three bogeys. On the back nine she birdied the par-5 11th hole and the par-4 15th to improve to 1 under par before making bogey on the par-3 17th.
Rhodes will attend St. Catherine University and plans to play golf.
Other local players in the girls senior showcase included Eastview senior Tessa Schafer, who shot 83 to tie for 17th place. Avery Sawchuk of Burnsville shot 84 to tie for 21st. Julia Bevans of Lakeville South shot 90.
Season-opening victory for Peterson
Trent Peterson, the reigning Minnesota Golf Association Men’s Player of the Year, had a good start toward earning the award for a second consecutive year by winning his first event of the 2020 season.
Peterson, an Eagan resident and former Eagan High School and South Dakota State University player, shot even par over a course he knows well – Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley – to win the Minnesota Public Golf Association Mid-Public Links Championship last weekend. Players 25 and older are eligible for the Mid-Public Links tournament.
Peterson had rounds of 72 and 70 in the 36-hole tournament. His second round was the only on below Valleywood’s par of 71 in the tournament. The only player with a round of par or better was former Eastview High School player Ralph Baxley, who shot 71 to take the first-round lead before finishing second, two strokes behind Peterson.
According to the Minnesota Golf Association, Peterson’s victory last weekend was his 28th state championship overall, which included co-medalist in the 2005 state Class 2A tournament while a senior at Eagan High School. A former Valleywood member who now plays out of Fountain Valley in Farmington, Peterson also won the MPGA Public Links tournament at Valleywood in 2006.
Justin Burleson, an Apple Valley resident who also plays out of Fountain Valley, finished third in last weekend’s Mid-Public Links, six strokes behind Peterson. Tyler Obermuller of Emerald Greens placed fourth. Apple Valley resident Bruce Hegland, who plays out of Cannon Golf Club, tied for 10th place.
Peterson is a three-time MGA Men’s Player of the Year, also winning the award in 2008 and 2014.
