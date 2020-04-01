The only two head coaches in Eastview High School boys hockey history announced their retirements last month.
Drey Bradley has been head coach of the Lightning the last 13 years and prior to that was an assistant coach. Bradley led Eastview to the 2013 state Class AA tournament, where the team placed sixth. The Lightning were 19-11-1 in the 2012-13 season and knocked off South Suburban Conference champion Eagan in the Section 3AA championship game.
Eastview had a 23-victory season under Bradley in 2017-18, reaching the section championship game before losing to St. Thomas Academy.
Bradley is a physical education and health teacher at Academy of Holy Angels.
Eastview High School is accepting applications for the hockey coach opening until April 17.
The coach Bradley succeeded at Eastview, Mike Gibbons, also retired following a four-decade career, the last 13 of which were as an assistant men’s coach at St. Cloud State University.
Gibbons was Eastview’s boys hockey coach the first 10 years the school was open and led the Lightning to their first state tournament appearance in 2001.
Gibbons, who will turn 65 this month, coached high school, junior, college, professional and national teams during his career. His college coaching stops included Bemidji State, Northern Michigan, Colorado College and Denver. He also spent one year as head coach of a junior team in British Columbia and two as an assistant coach with the Baltimore Bandits of the American Hockey League. Gibbons was an assistant coach with the U.S. Junior National Team in 2006.
Bradley and Gibbons both played college hockey at Bemidji State under renowned coach Bob Peters, who made the Beavers into a national power at the NAIA, NCAA Division II and Division III levels.
Bruins sign Ahcan
The Boston Bruins added another National Collegiate Hockey Conference player to their system when they signed Burnsville High School graduate Jack Ahcan last week.
Ahcan, a 5-foot-8, 184-pound defenseman, signed a two-year entry-level contract. Last week, the Bruins picked up one of Ahcan’s NCHC rivals by signing Minnesota Duluth defenseman Nick Wolff.
Ahcan, an All-American in 2018-19, was a captain at St. Cloud State last season. He had seven goals and 18 assists for 25 points in his senior year. His 82 career assists are a school record for defensemen and he’s only the third defenseman in SCSU history with more than 100 assists.
He was All-NCHC the last two years and was named to the conference’s All-Rookie team in 2016-17.
St. Cloud State won’t be Ahcan-less for long. Grant Ahcan, Jack’s younger brother and a Burnsville High School senior, has signed to play for the Huskies. Roman Ahcan, the middle of three hockey-playing Ahcan brothers, just finished his sophomore season at the University of Wisconsin.
Academic champions
Eastview was 2019-20 Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association Class AA boys academic team champion.
The Lightning’s team grade-point average of 3.86 was the highest of any team in any Class AA or Class A section. Class A academic champion was Southwest Christian with a 3.72 GPA.
Lakeville South earned the Section 1AA academic championship with a 3.71 GPA.
