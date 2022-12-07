The Prep Bowl was last weekend, but there’s still one high school football game to be played in 2022.
That’s the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game, which will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at U.S. Bank Stadium. Nine players from South Suburban Conference teams are scheduled to participate.
The game will be a North vs. South format, with the metro area divided in half. Players from South Suburban Conference schools were named to the South team.
Defensive lineman Hayden Bills and linebacker Kade Gilbertson from Class 6A runner-up Rosemount will be on the South team. Also on the South squad are linebacker Owen McCloud and defensive back Ryder Patterson from Class 6A semifinalist Lakeville South, defensive lineman Keenan Wilson of Eagan, defensive lineman Braden Mohr of Farmington, offensive linemen Greg Johnson and defensive lineman Martin Owusu of Prior Lake, and Shakopee running back Jadon Hellerud.
St. Thomas Academy head coach Dan O’Brien is head coach of the South All-Stars. Matt Lombardi of Class 6A champion Maple Grove will be the North team head coach.
This is the 60th all-star game. The first was in 1945 and the event has been held annually since 1974. There have been several formats, but it has been a North vs. South game since 2011. This will be the sixth time it has been played at U.S. Bank Stadium.
The event is sponsored by the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Football Coaches Association and raises money for the MFCA’s Tackle Cancer project. Tickets are $18 for adults and $8 for students ages 6-17. Tickets can be purchased online at am.ticketmaster.com/vikings/HSFootballAllStarGame.
Brett Carlson 1977-2022
A celebration of life service for former Lakeville North High School activities director Brett Carlson will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at North Heights Lutheran Church in Arden Hills.
Carlson, 45, died on Nov. 26. His family said he had fought Stage 4 colon cancer for almost two years.
Carlson was activities director at Lakeville North in the 2015-16 school year then returned to North Branch, where he had been the high school’s activities director before going to North. He most recently was the North Branch district’s co-director of early learning and community education.
He started his education career as a teacher at Apple Valley High School and also worked at Champlin Park and White Bear Lake high schools. He coached football, basketball, baseball and track and field during his teaching career.
Survivors include his wife and two daughters.
Golden Bears 2nd in nation
Several players with Lakeville roots helped Concordia St. Paul finish second in the NCAA Division II volleyball tournament.
The Golden Bears finished 31-6 after losing to West Texas A&M 23-25, 25-23, 25-20, 28-26 in the championship match Dec. 3 in Seattle. Teagan Starkey, a sophomore from Lakeville South, had 63 assists, eight digs and two aces in the final. Starkey, whose father Brady is the Golden Bears’ head coach, was the Division II leader in assists per set with 12.75.
Jasmine Mulvihill, a junior from Lakeville South, had 20 kills, eight digs and two solo blocks in the final. Kennedy Brady, a senior middle blocker from Lakeville North, closed her college career with eight kills and two blocks.
Sophomore libero Payton Stier of Lakeville South came off the bench to make two digs in the championship match.
Fifteen of the 16 players on the Concordia roster came from Minnesota high schools, and the 16th was from just across the border in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Brady is the only senior on the roster.
Mulvihill was first on the team in kills and third in digs. Brady was second in total blocks and fifth in kills.
Brady Starkey’s teams have reached the NCAA Division II tournament 19 times in his 20 years as Golden Bears coach, with the exception being 2020 when the season was canceled because of COVID-19. This was the 11th time Concordia has reached the national championship match under Starkey; the Golden Bears are 9-2 in those matches.
Stramel named to U.S. Junior team
Rosemount native and University of Wisconsin freshman Charlie Stramel is one of 32 players named by USA Hockey to the to the U.S. National Junior Team preliminary roster. The players will assemble in Plymouth, Michigan, next week for training camp. Twenty-three players will be chosen for the U.S. team that will play in the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship beginning Dec. 26 in Moncton, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia.
The World Juniors are for players 20 and younger. Stramel, a forward, will be trying to make the U.S. team for the second consecutive year. He played one game in the 2022 tournament, recording one assist. Stramel also played in the 2022 IIHL U18 World Championship in Germany, finishing with two goals and three assists in six games as the U.S. won the silver medal.
Stramel, 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, is regarded as a potential first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He has six points (three goals, three assists) in 16 games at Wisconsin.
He played youth hockey in Rosemount and played for Rosemount High School in the 2019-20 season, scoring six goals and 15 assists in 25 games. Stramel, 18, spent the following two seasons in the USA Hockey National Team Development program, playing for the U17 and U18 national teams both years.
