Dakota United and Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville are back for another shot at adapted soccer glory.
Dakota United, the cooperative that includes Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount high schools, sends two teams to the state tournament that starts Friday at Stillwater High School. Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville will compete in the CI Division tournament.
The PI Division tournament includes the two teams that battled for the 2018 state title, St. Paul Humboldt and Dakota United. Humboldt, which went the entire season with just five players on its roster, defeated the Hawks 5-4 in the title game.
Dakota United has won seven adapted soccer PI Division championships, most recently in 2017. The Hawks (11-1) are the No. 1 seed from the South Conference and will play Mounds View/Irondale/Roseville (0-8) in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville is the South Conference’s No. 2 seed in the CI Division tournament. The Blazing Cats (7-1-2) emerged from a strong conference where all four of the state qualifiers had winning records. The Blazing Cats play defending state champion St. Cloud (7-2-1) the North Conference’s third seed, in a quarterfinal game at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Last year the Blazing Cats went 1-2 in the state tournament to finish sixth. Their two losses were by one goal, including to eventual champion St. Cloud.
Dakota United (6-3) is the No. 4 seed from the North Conference in the CI Division and plays the South Conference’s top seed, South Washington County (9-0), in the quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Friday.
The final two rounds of the tournament will be Saturday. Championships games are 2:30 p.m. for the PI Division and 4 p.m. for the CI Division.
Minnesota Football Showcase
Rosters recently were announced for the Minnesota high school all-star game, part of the Minnesota Football Showcase on Dec. 7 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Several local players were named to the South all-star team.
The South squad will include Lakeville North’s RaJa Nelson, who played quarterback for the Panthers this season but will be a running back in the all-star game. Nelson, a member of the Lakeville North 2018 state Class 6A championship team, has committed to North Dakota State University.
Nelson’s Panthers teammate, defensive end Landon Carter, also was named to the South team.
University of Minnesota commit and Rosemount wide receiver Jonathan Mann is on the South squad. So are two players from Class 6A semifinalist Lakeville South – running back Johnny Shabaz and center Kyle Lattery.
The game between the South and North all-star teams kicks off at 1:05 p.m. Dec. 7.
Minnesota’s first high school all-star football game was played in 1945 and has taken place annually since 1974. Ninety-four players have gone on to play or coach in the NFL, including current Minnesota Vikings Adam Thielen (a 2008 all-star) and C.J. Ham (2011).
The event is organized by the Minnesota Vikings and Minnesota Football Coaches Association and includes youth football clinics, and performances by high school marching bands, cheer and dance teams. Some proceeds will go to the Tackle Cancer Campaign. Tickets are $18 for adults and $8 for ages 6-17. Children 5 and younger will be admitted free.
Academic awards
Lakeville North and Farmington were two of the three Class 6A teams to earn Gold Academic All-State awards from the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.
The other Class 6A team receiving a Gold award was Wayzata, which will play Champlin Park in the Prep Bowl on Nov. 29.
Lakeville South and Eastview were among the seven teams in Class 6A to receive Silver awards
Gold award teams have grade-point averages of 3.26 or higher for their official home game rosters (sophomores through seniors). Silver award teams have GPAs of 3.0 to 3.25.
Individual Academic All-State players in Class 6A include Kyle Le, Nathan Callies and Zachary Miller, all of Eastview, Hunter Hedlund of Farmington, Carter Patterson of Lakeville North, George Brekke and Mark Mosser of Lakeville South, and Jonathan Mann of Rosemount. Colton Bauer of Apple Valley was named Academic All-State in Class 5A.
