Notebook: Gymnasts, wrestlers strive to earn places at state

The postseason ramps up this week for local gymnasts and wrestlers, who will try to qualify for state competition next week.
Lakeville North will defend its Section 2AA gymnastics championship at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Bloomington Jefferson High School. A livestream will be available on the Jefferson High YouTube channel. The Panthers, also two-time defending state Class AA champions, will battle teams such as New Prague, Eden Prairie and Lakeville South for the section championship. New Prague, North and Eden Prairie are ranked in the top 25 in Class AA by the state coaches association.
North’s Kaitlyn Nguyen is favored to win the section all-around championship after turning in one of the metro-area’s top scores during the regular season.
Eagan, 15th in the state rankings, is the top-ranked team in the Section 3AA meet that will be Friday at Park High School in Cottage Grove. Seventeenth-ranked East Ridge, Apple Valley/Eastview and Park of Cottage Grove are among the other schools competing.
Eagan’s Hannah Maccarone, a returning state meet qualifier, has the metro area’s top reported score on balance beam and the second-best all-around score.
South Suburban Conference champion Farmington will be part of a competitive Section 1AA meet Saturday at Northfield Gymnastics Club. The top-ranked team in the section is Owatonna at No. 4. Farmington is eighth and Northfield also is in the top 25.
Farmington’s Isabelle Anderson and Kinsley Taylor, along with Rosemount’s Avery Doman, are among the top athletes in the section.
Section team champions and top individual gymnasts will qualify for the state meet March 26-27 at Champlin Park High School.
State wrestling
The state wrestling postseason has revamped its format because of COVID-19 considerations. The state meet will be at St. Michael-Albertville High School instead of Xcel Energy Center. With the state meet at a smaller venue, the field will be trimmed down. Team and individual finals for each enrollment class will take place over one day – for Class 3A, that’s Thursday, March 25.
Shakopee, Anoka, Stillwater and St. Michael-Albertville have advanced to the Class 3A team semifinals and will compete for the championship March 25. State individual qualifiers are being held this week.
The first stage of the individual tournament is section competition, most of which was Wednesday. A section’s top four finishers in each weight class advance to regional state preliminaries Saturday. Each regional preliminary groups two sections. Farmington High School will be host of the Class 3A preliminary for Sections 1 and 2, which includes Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eastview, Farmington, Lakeville North and Lakeville South. Action begins at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Two wrestlers from each weight class at regional preliminaries go on to the state finals at St. Michael-Albertville, giving each weight class an eight-wrestler bracket. Individual competition at the state Class 3A finals begins at 2 p.m. March 25.
Lakeville North’s Jore Volk, a Class 3A state champion last year, and teammate Zach Hanson, a state runner-up, are among those seeking to get through the regional preliminary at Farmington, along with Eastview heavyweight Kellen Stewart.
Basketball awards
The high school basketball season will run through the second weekend of April, but awards season has already begun.
The Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association released its All-State teams Sunday, and Farmington senior center Sophie Hart made the Class 4A squad. Guards Peyton Blandin and Paige Kindseth from South Suburban Conference champion Farmington were honorable mention as were Rosemount’s Helen Staley and Eastview’s Cassidy Carson.
Eastview forward Henry Shannon III is one of 10 nominees for the Mr. Basketball award, given to the 2021 senior player of the year. Shannon is the only South Suburban player to make the final 10. The list will be trimmed to five March 30, with the winner chosen following the state tournament. Minnehaha Academy’s Chet Holmgren is considered the odds-on favorite.
The Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association has announced 30 semifinalists for its McDonald Award, given to a boys player based on performance, character and contributing to team effort. Eastview’s Shannon also is on this list, as is Lakeville South guard Reid Patterson. Previous winners of the award, established in 2017, are Tre Jones of Apple Valley, Matthew Hurt of Rochester John Marshall and Jalen Suggs of Minnehaha Academy.
