Three players from Lakeville North High School helped the North Dakota State football team win its 17th national championship Jan. 8.
The Bison defeated Montana State 38-10 in the Football Championship Subdivision title game in Frisco, Texas. NDSU has won ninth championships in FCS – all in the last 11 years – since the subdivision was created. The Bison are 9-0 in FCS title games.
Defensive lineman Eli Mostaert and Will Mostaert, both 2019 Lakeville North graduates, played in the national championship game, as did wide receiver RaJa Nelson, a 2020 Lakeville North grad. Eli Mostaert had three solo tackles, one assist and one quarterback hurry. Nelson caught one pass for 8 yards.
The Mostaert brothers and Nelson completed their sophomore seasons of eligibility, meaning they’ll likely be around next season when the Bison defend their national championship.
Eli Mostaert also was named to the Phil Steele All-Missouri Valley Football Conference second team.
Auggies ranked 4th
The Augsburg University men’s hockey team is fourth in the NCAA Division III men’s hockey rankings in its first season under head coach Greg May, a former Burnsville High School player and coach and former Farmington High School boys hockey coach.
The Auggies are 13-2 overall, with their only losses to No. 1-ranked Adrian College and Concordia-Moorhead. Augsburg is the only Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team in the top 15 in the U.S. College Hockey Online Division III poll.
May, who played hockey at Augsburg from 2003 to 2007, was named the Auggies’ head coach in September 2021. Previously, he was a teacher in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District and assistant boys hockey coach at Burnsville High School. He was head coach at Farmington when the Tigers qualified for the state tournament in 2016 and also was head coach at Blake. He has been an athletic administrator at Blake and St. Thomas Academy, and spent two seasons as director of operations for the University of Minnesota men’s hockey program.
Janne Kivihalme, who was head coach at Burnsville High when May worked there and coached Lakeville South to second place in the 2021 state Class AA tournament, is an assistant coach at Augsburg. Also on the coaching staff is former Lakeville High School goalie B.J. O’Brien, who has worked with the Augsburg goalies since 2017.
Augsburg’s captain and leading scorer is senior forward Austin Martinsen, a Farmington High School graduate. Senior forward Austin Dollimer, a Rosemount High graduate, is an assistant captain. Also in the program is sophomore defenseman Jake Osiecki, whose father Mark is a former Burnsville High School and NHL player and current associate head coach at the University of Wisconsin. Kyler Yeo, son of Philadelphia Flyers head coach Mike Yeo, is a forward for the Auggies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.