Goaltender Lauren Bench, who led Burnsville High School to the 2014 state Class AA girls hockey tournament, will complete her college career at the University of Minnesota.
Bench, an Eagan resident, played three seasons at Bemidji State University after redshirting as a true freshman. She will receive a bachelor’s degree in chemistry this spring. She has one year of hockey eligibility remaining and will play for Minnesota as a graduate transfer while pursuing a master’s degree in sport and exercise science.
In 73 games over three seasons at Bemidji State, Bench had a .912 save percentage and 2.45 goals-against average. In 2019-20, she was 13-16-2 with four shutouts. She was third-team All-Western Collegiate Hockey Association in 2018-19 and is a three-time WCHA Scholar-Athlete and WCHA All-Academic Team member.
“Lauren is a proven goaltender at the college level,” Minnesota coach Brad Frost said. “She has won many big games in the WCHA and knows what it takes.”
Bench was a five-year starter at Burnsville High School, where she also played golf and softball. As a senior, she was a finalist for the Senior Goalie of the Year award and was Burnsville’s Athena Award winner. In 2013-14, she had a 2.27 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and four shutouts for a Burnsville team that reached the state tournament.
New Burnsville soccer coach
Brian Nacey, previously head boys soccer coach at Minnehaha Academy, has been named to the same position at Burnsville.
Nacey, a former Blaze player, succeeds Bill Toranza, who was Burnsville’s head coach the last 10 years. Nacey also is a boys traveling team coach in the BV United Soccer Club.
