Five South Suburban Conference basketball teams will play in the boys version of the Breakdown Tip Off Classic on Saturday at Hopkins High School.
Three of them – Prior Lake, Shakopee, Eastview and Lakeville South – are in the top 15 of the Minnesota Basketball News preseason Class 4A rankings. The fifth SSC team in the event, Lakeville North, is unranked but last season won the South Suburban Conference championship and finished second in the state tournament.
Lakeville North, which opened its season with an 81-72 victory over Rochester Century on Tuesday, plays one of the first games in the Tip Off Classic, facing Totino-Grace at 9:30 a.m. Totino-Grace is ranked sixth in Class 3A.
Lakeville South, ranked 15th in Class 4A, will play Buffalo at 1:45 p.m. The Cougars are led by juniors Reid Patterson and Riley Mahlman, who led the team to the Section 1 semifinals last season. The Cougars also were the only team to beat Lakeville North in a South Suburban Conference game in 2018-19. This season Lakeville South is 1-0 after defeating New Prague 49-47 in overtime on Tuesday.
Eighth-ranked Eastview takes on fourth-ranked Wayzata at 2:15 p.m. It will be the third game of the season for the Lightning, who routed 10th-ranked Champlin Park 82-50 in their opener and play host to Chaska on Thursday. Eastview’s top returning player is senior forward Steven Crowl, who signed in November to play at the University of Wisconsin.
Seventh-ranked Shakopee plays sixth-ranked Hopkins at 3:45 p.m., and third-ranked Prior Lake goes against second-ranked Eden Prairie at 5:30.
Thirty-two teams will play on two courts at Hopkins High School, with action starting at 9 a.m. Hopkins defeated Lakeville North in last year’s Tip Off Classic, then faced North again several months later in the state Class 4A final, winning 55-40.
Tyus returns to Target Center
Rarely if ever has Tyus Jones played at the Target Center wearing anything other than an Apple Valley High School or Minnesota Timberwolves uniform.
Until Sunday. Jones had 12 points, seven assists and four rebounds while playing about 25 minutes in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 115-107 victory over the Timberwolves on Sunday. The victory ended a six-game losing streak for an injury-ravaged Memphis team. One of the players the Grizzlies were missing Sunday was guard Ja Morant, the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Morant’s absence helped make it possible for Jones to see more time on the court in front of a large group of family and friends.
The Timberwolves also played a tribute video to Jones during a timeout. He played four seasons for the Wolves after they acquired him in a draft-day trade in 2015. Last summer, Jones signed a three-year offer sheet with Memphis that Minnesota declined to match.
Jones is averaging six points and 4.8 assists for the Grizzlies this season.
Sunday was the Grizzlies’ only regular-season trip to the Target Center, also the Timberwolves are scheduled to visit Memphis on Jan. 7.
Eagles lead SSC girls hockey
Apple Valley is the only undefeated team in South Suburban Conference girls hockey after defeating Lakeville North 2-1 on Tuesday. Although Apple Valley, Shakopee and Lakeville South all have eight points in league play, the Eagles (4-0 in the SSC) have played fewer games than Shakopee or South.
Marie Moran scored the game-winner with 1 minute, 40 seconds remaining in Apple Valley’s game at Lakeville North on Tuesday. Makayla Moran scored the Eagles’ other goal late in the second period.
Apple Valley, 7-1 overall, plays Eagan at home at 6 p.m. Saturday.
