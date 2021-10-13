Notebook: Favorites advance in section soccer playoffs

South Suburban Conference champions had no difficulty winning first-round games in the section soccer playoffs Tuesday.
Rosemount, which tied for first in the SSC girls race, routed Hastings 8-0 in a Class 3A, Section 3 quarterfinal. Lakeville North, the other co-champion, stopped Rochester John Marshall 3-0 in a Class 3A, Section 1 quarterfinal.
SSC boys champion Lakeville South remained unbeaten with a 4-0 victory over Farmington in a Class 3A, Section 1 quarterfinal.
Joey Edgar and Shay Payne scored two goals each in the Rosemount girls’ Section 3 victory over Hastings. Goalkeeper Jordan Hecht earned her 15th shutout in 17 games for the Irish (16-1). Rosemount plays Bloomington Jefferson in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, with the winner playing Eastview or Eagan in the championship game at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Eagan High School.
Eagan advanced to the Section 3 girls semifinals with an 8-0 victory over Burnsville on Tuesday. The Wildcats take a 9-5-3 record into their semifinal against Eastview at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Eagan High. Eastview (6-8-3) defeated Apple Valley 4-0 on Tuesday as Sienna Latta scored twice.
Apple Valley (9-7), seeded first in the Section 3 boys tourney, opened the playoff with a 5-0 victory over Hastings on Tuesday. The Eagles will play host to Rosemount (5-6-3) in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Rosemount beat Park of Cottage Grove 2-0 in the opening round.
All four boys teams from District 196 reached the Section 3 semifinals. Eastview (7-7-2) beat Burnsville 5-1 and Eagan (8-6-3) topped Bloomington Jefferson 3-2 in quarterfinal games Tuesday. The Lightning and Wildcats play their semifinal at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Eastview.
The Section 3 boys championship game is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Eagan High.
Loic Mesanvi had two goals and one assist in the Lakeville South boys’ victory over Farmington in the Section 1 quarterfinals. The top-seeded Cougars (13-0-1) face Lakeville North (10-3-2) in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lakeville South. Lakeville North finished second in the South Suburban Conference; the Panthers’ only SSC loss was 4-2 to Lakeville South.
North (10-3-2) had the fifth seed in Section 1 and had to travel to Owatonna for its first-round game, where it defeated the Huskies 2-0. Elijah Sedlacek scored both of the Panthers’ goals in the second half.
On the girls side of Section 1, Ashley Bennett had a goal and two assists and McKenna Lehman had one goal and one assist in Lakeville North’s victory over Rochester John Marshall. North, the No. 1 seed, plays Rochester Century at home in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The other Section 1 girls semifinal is an all-SSC game between Lakeville South and Farmington, scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday at Lakeville South. Farmington (9-6-2) defeated Owatonna 2-0 in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. South (5-7-1) defeated Northfield 4-0 on Tuesday.
Section 1 championship games are Tuesday, Oct. 19, at the home fields of the higher-seeded teams.
SSC cross country championships
The South Suburban Conference cross country championships return to Eagan High School and neighboring Northview Park on Friday, Oct. 15. It also returns to a traditional mass-start format, but there’s one significant change – instead of taking place in late afternoon, it will be held in the late morning and early afternoon. Because school will be in session when the meet is happening, spectators are asked to park in the Northview lots. There will be no spectator access to the school building.
Junior varsity girls will run at 11 a.m. Friday, followed by varsity boys at 11:35, varsity girls at 12:05 p.m. and junior varsity boys at 12:35. An awards ceremony will be in the Eagan stadium following the final race.
Rosemount, ranked second in Class 3A, and fourth-ranked Lakeville North will be among the teams battling for the SSC boys team championship. Lakeville South is ranked 12th in Class 3A. Individual favorites include Prior Lake sophomore Hootie Hage, ranked second in Class 3A, and Lakeville North’s Andrew Casey, who’s ranked ninth.
Prior Lake, Lakeville South, Farmington and Eagan were fifth through eighth in this week’s state Class 3A girls team rankings; all will pursue the South Suburban championship Friday. The individual favorite might be sixth-ranked Zoie Dundon of Burnsville, who won the 800 meters at the state Class AA girls track meet in June.
