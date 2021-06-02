Another athlete with Dakota County ties has earned a place in the 2021 Olympics.
Patrick Sunderman, a Farmington native, West Virginia University graduate and current U.S. Army sergeant, qualified for Team USA in three-position rifle at the USA Shooting Smallbore Rifle Trials, which concluded last week in Fort Benning, Georgia. Sunderman was first overall in the two-phase competition, the first portion of which took place in 2019. Sunderman is one of 19 shooters from the U.S. to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Sunderman, 26, has been on active duty since June 2016 and is a member of the Army Marksmanship Unit. He won four NCAA championships while at West Virginia University, where he also served with the West Virginia Army National Guard. He won his first international medal earlier this year, taking silver at a World Cup team event in New Dehli, India.
Already headed to Tokyo is University of Minnesota wrestler and Apple Valley High School graduate Gable Steveson, who won the 2021 NCAA Division I 285-pound championship and took first at the U.S. Olympic Trials in freestyle at 125 kilograms. Last weekend Steveson routed five opponents to take gold at the 2021 Senior Pan American Games in Guatemala. He won each match by technical fall.
Lakeville native Regan Smith will compete in the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for swimming later this month in Omaha, Nebraska. Smith, who holds world records in the 100- and 200-meter women’s backstroke races, is likely to qualify for the U.S. team in several events. The swimming trials will be conducted in two “waves,” with the first beginning Friday and running through Monday, June 7. The second wave, where Olympic qualifiers will be determined, is June 13-20.
Former Eastview High School basketball star Joey King just missed going to Tokyo in 3x3 basketball, a new sport in the Olympics this year.
In 3x3, three-player teams compete in outdoor half-court games, which last 10 minutes or until a team reaches 21 points, whichever comes first. Baskets from inside the arc score one point, while baskets from beyond the arc score two. There is a 12-second shot clock.
King, who also played at the University of Minnesota, was a late replacement for an injured U.S. player at the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament last week in Graz, Austria.
Three berths in the eight-team Olympic field were available at last week’s qualifier, and the U.S. was considered one of the favorites. The U.S. took first in its group in pool play but lost to Netherlands 21-16 in the quarterfinals. King led the U.S. team with eight points in the quarterfinal loss.
Netherlands, Poland and Latvia earned the three Olympic berths from the Austria qualifier.
Former Minnesota Timberwolves player Robbie Hummel is a member of the U.S. mens’ 3x3 national team. King replaced former University of Florida player Canyon Barry, who had a back injury.
“I’m humbled for the opportunity to play and compete with a USA jersey on my chest,” King said before the qualifier. “I’ve been playing 3x3 basketball for a few years now. And this is the opportunity of a lifetime to go and compete for a chance to qualify for the Olympics.”
Lacrosse tourney to Stillwater
The Minnesota State High School League finalized its plans for spring state tournaments when it announced last week the boys and girls lacrosse tournaments will be played at Stillwater High School.
A few weeks ago Rosemount High School’s lacrosse program announced on social media that the state tournaments would be held at Irish Stadium. But the MSHSL never confirmed that, listing the lacrosse tournament location as “TBA” on its website. The MSHSL did not say if Rosemount had originally been selected to hold the tournaments.
Boys lacrosse tournament games will be June 15, 17 and 19. The girls tourney will be three consecutive days, June 16-18. The girls championship game is 3 p.m. Friday, June 18, with the boys final at 3 p.m. the next day. Each tournament will have a third-place game but not consolation rounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.