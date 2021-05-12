Farmington football players and parents were introduced to new co-head coaches Rick Sutton and Jon Pieper on Wednesday.
Players met with the new head coaches during the school day and the parent meeting was held in the evening at Tiger Stadium. Sutton and Pieper succeed Adam Fischer, who stepped down after guiding Farmington to a 5-1 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
Sutton has been a head coach in the South Suburban Conference before. The Minnesota Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame member was Eagan’s coach from 2006 to 2015. Before that he was head coach at Cottonwood, Brooklyn Center and Mankato West. Two of his Mankato West teams won state championships. More recently Sutton was on Fischer’s staff at Farmington as an assistant coach with the title of run game coordinator.
Farmington players also will be familiar with Pieper, who also has been promotes. Last year Pieper was the Tigers’ defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator.
Fischer was hired as Farmington’s head coach in 2015 and held the position six years. His last two teams had winning records, 5-4 in 2019 and 5-1 last season. The 2021 Farmington team, which had 37 seniors, was ranked in the top 10 in Class 6A most of the season. The Tigers defeated Eagan, Hopkins, Burnsville, Roseville and Lakeville North while losing only to undefeated Lakeville South. Farmington’s two scheduled playoff games were canceled because of opposing teams’ COVID-19 issues.
South Suburban Conference Relays
Although COVID-19 has so far made major track and field invitational meets impractical, the South Suburban Conference season is ramping up this week with the South Suburban Relays, followed by True Team section competition next week.
Pandemic precautions required the SSC Relays to be held in two different locations, with results from both sites compared to determine winners. Rosemount, which was second in the state Class AA meet in 2019, took the boys SSC Relays by 46 points over second-place Prior Lake. Lakeville South and Farmington were third and fourth, and Lakeville North, Burnsville, Eagan, Apple Valley and Eastview were sixth through 10th.
Individual winners included Rosemount’s Brennen Peterson in the 1,600 meters, Burnsville’s Matthew Krzmarzick in the 3,200, Lakeville North’s Jack Kocher in the 300 hurdles, Rosemount’s Aiden Buendorf in the high jump, Lakeville South’s Logan Rasmussen in the pole vault, Rosemount’s Gary Afram in the long jump, Weston Ebner of Rosemount in the shot put and Hayden Bills of Rosemount in the discus.
In relays, the Lakeville North group of Logan McGee, Andrew Casey, Bryce Stachewicz and Kocher won the 4,400 in 3 minutes, 25.34 seconds, more than six seconds ahead of the runner-up. North’s time broke a school record that had been held since 1980 by Dave Johnson, John Tuma, Joachim Koester and Carl Trabant.
Rosemount, the defending state large-school girls track and field champion (from 2019), rolled to the SSC Relays champion, with Eagan outlasting Eastview, Prior Lake and Farmington in the battle for second. Lakeville South was sixth, with Lakeville North, Burnsville and Apple Valley eighth through 10th.
Girls individual event winners included Zoie Dundon of Burnsville in the 1,600, Ava Cinnamo of Rosemount in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, Anna Fenske of Farmington in the 3,200, Ashley Cridlebaugh of Rosemount in the high jump, Quinn Bolluyt of Eagan in the pole vault, and Jordan Hecht of Rosemount in the shot put and discus.
