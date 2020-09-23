Notebook: Family gets to go home, but Panthers lose two athletes

A couple of athletes left their Lakeville North High School teams recently, but their teammates and coaches understood and wished them well.
It was time for them to return home.
Home for Taylor Sadek and her sister Jasmine is Shanghai, China, where they attend Shanghai American School. Their parents, Josh and Tifani, are teachers at the school.
The Sadek family’s worldwide odyssey, made necessary because of the COVID-19 outbreak, was the subject of a Sun Thisweek story in April. The short version: They took a trip to Spain in January, planning to return to school in Shanghai in early February. But they couldn’t re-enter China because of coronavirus precautions. They went from Spain to friends’ homes in France and England before returning to the United States and staying with Josh’s brother Brett, a School District 196 teacher.
Josh, a Rosemount High School graduate, and Tifani, who taught in Rosemount and coached gymnastics at Eastview High, have taught internationally for most of their careers, including stops in Bolivia, Malaysia, Indonesia and China. In a normal year they would return to Minnesota in the summer to spend time with relatives.
After staying at Brett’s house, Josh said the family moved into an Airbnb in Minneapolis on May 25 – the same day as George Floyd’s fatal encounter with law enforcement. The rented house was less than a mile from where the incident took place, Josh said. During the summer, they spent time in a family lake house in Ohio before returning to a Lakeville townhouse the Sadek family owns but had been renting out.
Taylor and Jasmine Sadek were registered with the Lakeville district as home-schooled so they could participate in sports at Lakeville North. Taylor played four games with the junior varsity soccer team and Jasmine already was contributing to the swimming and diving team as a first-year diver.
Josh said the family thought it would be in Lakeville until late October, which would have allowed Taylor and Jasmine to complete their seasons with the Panther teams. “We got cleared to return sooner than we thought, which was a mixed blessing,” Josh wrote in a email.
The Sadeks arrived back in China this month for the first time since January. They are waiting out a mandatory 14-day quarantine before they can return to the Shanghai American School campus in early October.
Egan returns to Lightning volleyball
When Eastview High School begins official volleyball practice next week, the Lightning will have a new head coach who’s a familiar face. Becky Egan, who was Eastview’s head coach from 2002-12, will lead the Eastview program again. She replaces Ryan Dehnel, who resigned during the summer for personal reasons.
Eastview finished third at the state Class 3A tournament in 2008 during Egan’s first tour as head coach. She actually returned to the program last year as an assistant coach.
Egan was head coach at Hamline University from 2013-16 before returning to Eastview High as a physical education and health teacher. She has coached club, high school and college volleyball teams, was an All-State player at Bloomington Jefferson High School and was a four-year starter at the University of Minnesota.
The Minnesota State High School League board of directors on Monday reinstated the fall volleyball season after initially moving it to spring because of COVID-19 concerns. Teams will begin practice Monday, Sept. 28, and matches can begin as early as Oct. 8. Teams will have 14 regular-season matches during an 11-week season.
