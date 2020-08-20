Elko will play the Moorhead Mudcats in a first-round game at the state Class B amateur baseball tournament at 5 p.m. Saturday in Shakopee.
All games in the 16-team Class B tournament will be at Tahpah Park. The eight first-round games are Friday through Sunday.
The Elko-Moorhead winner advances to the second round against Cold Spring or Anoka at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. The tournament is single-elimination until four teams remain, at which point it becomes double-elimination. Finals are Sunday, Sept. 6.
Attendance at each game is limited to 250. Participating teams received 125 tickets to sell, with unsold tickets available at the gate 30 minutes before game time. Class B state tournament games will be live-streamed by prepspotlight.tv.
Elko (14-5) is in the state Class B tourney for the third time in four years. The Express advanced by defeating New Market in a Section 3B playoff series. Elko is the top seed among four Section 3B qualifiers.
This will be Elko’s 17th appearance in the state tournament since 1985. The Express were Class C champions in 2008.
The St. Patrick Irish, who play at Bonin Field between New Prague and Elko New Market and have a number of Dakota County players, qualified for the state Class C tournament to be played in Milroy and Springfield. St. Patrick will play the Regal Eagles in the first round at 2 p.m. Sunday in Milroy.
The Class C tournament is a 48-team, single-elimination event played over three weekends. The championship game will be 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, in Springfield.
Rasinski wins Publinks
In what could be one of his final golf tournaments as an amateur, former Lakeville South High School player Noah Rasinski won the Minnesota Public Golf Association State Public Links Championship in a playoff Sunday in Stillwater.
Rasinski had rounds of 70 and 71 in the 36-hole tournament to finish 3 under par. That sent him to a playoff with Apple Valley resident Justin Burleson and former University of Minnesota golfer Yarri Bryn. On the first playoff hole, a par-5, Rasinski made an 8-foot putt for birdie, while Bryn and Burleson made par. Burleson missed a 4-foot birdie putt that would have extended the playoff.
Rasinski had three birdies and an eagle in his opening-round 70 on Saturday. He bogeyed two of his final four holes on Sunday but still shot 71.
Burleson shot the tournament’s low round Sunday, a 69 that included two eagles on the back nine that helped get him in the playoff.
Eagan native Trent Peterson, the defending Publinks champion, finished fourth and was two strokes out of the playoff.
Rasinski played on Lakeville South teams that finished third in the 2015 state high school tournament and second in 2016. He went from South to Concordia-St. Paul, where he played two years before transferring to Minnesota. Most of his final season at Minnesota was wiped out by the pandemic.
He carried his hot streak to the Minnesota Golf Association Players’ Championship, a 64-player match-play tournament that took place Monday through Wednesday at Hastings Golf Club. He won his first three matches before losing to Farmington native and 2016 Masters participant Sammy Schmitz in the quarterfinals.
Rasinski is expected to turn professional later this year.
