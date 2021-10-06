Several local high school coaches were among the finishers at Sunday’s Twin Cities Marathon, which would through the streets of St. Paul and Minneapolis.
That group includes Eastview boys cross country and track and field coach Tom Sharp, who for the third consecutive year did the race with Ryan Costley, a 2019 Eastview High School graduate who has a progressive neurological disorder known as ataxia telangiectasia, or Louis-Bar Syndrome. Costley occupied a sports chair that Sharp pushed.
They do the marathon as a fundraiser for Minnesota Special Olympics and Eastview High School’s Unified Programs, which help mainstream students with disabilities into high school life. As of Wednesday afternoon, they had raised more than $2,000.
The time isn’t the key thing, but Sharp and Costley finished in 5 hours, 23 minutes, 16 seconds. “Everything went well until miles 19/20, then for some reason my legs were done and we still had the Summit (Avenue) climb!,” Sharp wrote on Eastview’s cross country/track Twitter account. “Proud (because) we fought and got Ryan across the line!”
Rosemount High School boys lacrosse coach Lance Kuehn finished in 3:15:23. Mike Arlt, a Lakeville South assistant football coach, finished in 3:42:49.
Mohamed Hrezi of Philadelphia won the men’s marathon in 2:15:22. Top local runners included Peter Shaw of Apple Valley (61st, 2:56:03), Elliot Pachniak of Rosemount (71st, 2:57:27), Elliot Fenske of Farmington (77th, 2:58:00) and Kevin Zanker of Burnsville (80th, 2:58:08). Zanker also was first in the men’s 55-59 age group.
Former Burnsville High School runner and Nordic skier Vivian Hett finished 24th in the women’s race in 3:14:19. Jane Koch of Eagan (58th, 3:28:06), Chloee Sagmoe of Lakeville (83rd, 3:33:04) and Allison Offerman of Lakeville (100th, 3:35:21) also finished in the top 100. Naomi Fulton of Hartland, Wisconsin, was women’s champion in 2:45:55.
USGA tourney qualifiers
Lakeville South’s Jovie Ordal and Rosemount’s Lily Vincelli will need some time off in the middle of the 2022 high school girls golf season. But they will have a good reason.
They were medalists in a local qualifier for the 2022 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship on Monday at Golden Valley Country Club. Ordal and Vincelli shot 79 in the best-ball format to win by one stroke.
The U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball will be April 20-24 in Puerto Rico. It is one of a few United States Golf Association tournaments ever held outside the U.S. mainland and the first scheduled for Puerto Rico. The tournament will be at Grand Reserve Golf Club, which also is host of an annual PGA Tour event.
Minnesota State High School League rules allow golfers to compete in USGA championships during the high school season without sacrificing their eligibility.
Ordal and Vincelli, both juniors, qualified for the 2021 state Class 3A tournament in June, with Ordal tying for 16th and Vincelli finishing 30th.Twin
