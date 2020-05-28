Notebook: Eastview’s Green wins Lions award

Eastview High School track and cross country star A.J. Green last week was named one of the St. Paul Downtown Lions Club Amateur Athletes of the Year for 2020.
The award, in its 76th year, usually is presented at a banquet but that was canceled because of the coronavirus. This year’s winners were announced in a St. Paul Pioneer Press story last Friday.
Also winning the Downtown Lions Club award was Mallory Brakke of Hastings, a basketball and volleyball standout.
Green is two-time defending Class AA boys 800-meter champion and was favored to win a third title in 2020 before the spring high school sports season was canceled. He won his second state title in 2019, finishing almost five seconds ahead of the runner-up. Green also ran the anchor leg for an Eastview 4x400 relay team that placed fourth at the state meet and was named Gatorade Minnesota track and field athlete of the year.
Last summer, Green finished fourth in the 800 meters at the USA Track and Field Under-20 championships.
He ran cross country his final two years of high school, earning All-State status each year and finishing third in Class AA in 2019. Green is headed to the University of Kansas, where he will study chemical engineering and compete in track and field.
The Downtown Lions named 12 finalists – six male and six female – for its 2020 awards. Eastview senior Grace Kisch, the Miss Dance Team Minnesota award winner, was one of the finalists.
Inching toward a restart
Although some summer events already have been scratched because of the pandemic - including the USA Cup youth soccer tournament scheduled for July - other youth sports are getting closer to restarting.
Minnesota is currently in Phase 1 of the “Stay Safe MN” plan, which closes organized youth team sports activities. On Monday, June 1, practices will be allowed under Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, which recommends practices in pods of 10 or fewer participants. There can be as many as four pods on a football or soccer field, but no more than one on a basketball court.
Organized team sports games and tournaments are not yet allowed. That also is intended to prohibit Minnesota teams from traveling to other states where tournaments might be permitted.
Individual sports such as golf have come up with their own recommendations. The Minnesota Golf Association recently announced protocol for its adult and junior tournaments that forbids shotgun starts (where all participants start their rounds at the same time, on different holes) and specify when players can arrive at the course to practice before their rounds. Other rules mirror policies courses already have adopted, such as one player to a motorized cart, no touching the flagstick, and bunker rakes and ball washers removed.
The Minnesota Baseball Association, governing body for men’s amateur baseball, is still awaiting word from the state about when it can schedule games. Teams currently are allowed to practice using social distancing guidelines. MBA member teams also are permitted to travel to other states when games are being allowed.
