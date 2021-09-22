One of the top events in Minnesota high school fall athletics, the Eagle Invitational volleyball tournament, returns Friday, Sept. 24, at Apple Valley High School.
The Eagle Invitational is one of many weekend tournaments held in the fall, yet is unlike the others because of the strength of its field. Nine of the top 10 teams in this week’s state Class 4A rankings will compete at Apple Valley, along with the top-ranked Class 3A team, Marshall.
Pool play begins at 5 p.m. Friday and continues Saturday morning, followed by bracket playoffs. The championship match is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
The Eagle Invitational was not held in 2020 because of COVID-19 restrictions. Eagan won the tournament the previous three years, including a straight-set championship round victory over Northfield in 2019.
Ranked Class 4A teams playing the Eagle Invitational this year are Wayzata (1), Shakopee (2), Champlin Park (3), Eagan (4), Chaska (6), Eden Prairie (7), East Ridge (8), Lakeville North (9) and Northfield (10). South Suburban Conference teams Apple Valley, Lakeville South and Prior Lake also will compete.
Greg May to coach Augsburg hockey
Former Burnsville High School hockey player and assistant coach Greg May was named head men’s hockey coach at Augsburg University last week.
May is a 2007 Augsburg graduate and played hockey there. He’s not the only one in his family with ties to the university.
“The school and its hockey program have a lot of meaning to me as an alum,” he said. “I went there, my wife went there, my brother went there, his wife went there, and a lot of my best friends to this day are guys I played with over those four years. To be the head coach at your alma mater is not something everybody gets to do.”
May replaces Chris Brown, who resigned in August to become associate head coach at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Since spring 2021, May had been athletic director at St. Thomas Academy, going there after two years as director of operations for the University of Minnesota men’s hockey program.
He also spent three years as boys hockey coach and associate athletic director at Blake. May spent two seasons (2014-16) as head boys hockey coach at Farmington High School, leading the Tigers to the state Class AA tournament in 2016. He had a 38-18-2 record at Farmington.
Before landing the Farmington job, he was an assistant boys hockey coach at Burnsville High. May also was a health and physical education teacher in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District for eight years.
SSC tennis
Lakeville South closed in on the South Suburban Conference girls tennis championship, defeating Apple Valley 7-0 on Tuesday to improve to 7-0 in conference matches.
The Cougars are ranked eighth in Class AA, both by the coaches association and by mnhstennis.org, which uses a computer algorithm to create its rankings.
Lakeville South’s biggest victory probably was Sept. 16, when the Cougars defeated Burnsville 4-3. Burnsville was ranked eighth by the coaches association when it played South and is at No. 9 now.
South senior Georgia Deml won her 80th varsity match, third most in school history, in the Cougars’ victory over Apple Valley on Tuesday.
Several South Suburban Conference players hold high places in the mnhstennis.org individual rankings. Eagan eighth-grader Cassandra Li is third and Eastview senior Jeyasri Venkatasubrumani fourth. Lakeville North ninth-grader Kiera Kelly is 21st.
Eastview senior Karin Young, who won the Class AA singles tournament in 2019, is not playing high school tennis this fall in order to prepare for her college career at the University of Oregon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.