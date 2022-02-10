Lakeville South, the 2021 state high school Class 6A football champion, will send several players to top Division II college programs. They signed during the winter National Letter of Intent period, which started Feb. 2.
That group of future Division II players includes Cougars quarterback Camden Dean, who scored both touchdowns in South’s 14-7 victory over Maple Grove in the Prep Bowl. Dean will go to Minnesota State Mankato. The Mavericks initially were interested in having Dean play defensive back but have since decided to give him a chance to play quarterback.
Also signing from Lakeville South were defensive lineman Hassan Kassim, linebacker Payton Schulz and defensive back Joey Ulmen, all of whom will go to Concordia St. Paul.
Two other Cougars, tight end/linebacker Chase Andorff (Nebraska) and Zach Juckel (Air Force) signed during the Division I early period in December. Additionally, tight end Will Chlebecek signed to play football at Harvard University.
Rosemount linebacker Josh Liggett (Army), running back Jayden Washington (Bemidji State), wide receiver/defensive back Vicar Pyne (Bemidji State) and defensive lineman/linebacker T.J. Edminson (Southwest Minnesota State) also signed last week.
Farmington star running back and defensive back Rod Finley signed with the University of St. Thomas, which played its first season in the Division I Football Championship Subdivision in 2021 after moving up from Division III.
Lakeville North football players signing last week were defensive end/tight end Blake Gode (Minnesota Duluth), offensive/defensive lineman Zach Krause (Minnesota State Mankato) and linebacker Tommy Niggeling (Minnesota Duluth).
Athletes in other sports who didn’t sign during the fall National Letter of Intent period in November had another opportunity last week. Meredith Jensen, the leading scorer for the Lakeville North girls hockey team, signed last week with Dartmouth.
Half-court shot for cash
A third-grader who plays traveling ball in the Eastview Basketball Association earned $100 by completing the halftime shot challenge during the Eastview High School boys varsity game against Burnsville on Feb. 4.
The challenge requires a student to make a layup, free throw and half-court shot in a designated amount of time. Johnny Kachman, in a video available online, makes his layup and free throw without difficulty. Then he is directed to half court, where he launches the ball underhand, banks it in on his first attempt and is mobbed by his traveling teammates.
Merchants Bank in Apple Valley sponsors the halftime contest.
Trent on a tear
The Toronto Raptors have moved into playoff position in the NBA Eastern Conference, thanks in no small measure to former Apple Valley High School player Gary Trent Jr.
Toronto is 8-2 in since Trent returned to the lineup Jan. 21 after missing six games because of an ankle injury. He scored more than 30 points in five consecutive games after returning, and had 24 in the Raptors’ 116-101 victory at Charlotte on Monday.
Trent was traded from Portland to Toronto in March 2021. He averaged 10.2 points a game in Portland, where he usually came off the bench. Trent started 56 of the 59 games he has played for Toronto over two seasons, averaging 17.6 points. He’s fourth on the team in scoring in 2021-22, averaging 18.1 points.
Trent was a first-team All-State player for the Apple Valley team that won the 2015 state Class 4A championship. That Eagles team included another future NBA player in point guard Tre Jones, now with the San Antonio Spurs. Trent played one season for Duke University, setting a school freshman record for three-pointers made in one season. He entered the NBA Draft in 2018, was picked by Sacramento, then traded to Portland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.