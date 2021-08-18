Notebook: Burnsville, New Market to meet in first round of state Class B tourney

Farmington's Schmitz named to state golf hall of fame
The Burnsville Bobcats, making their first appearance at the state amateur baseball tournament since 2014, play their opening game in the 2021 tournament Sunday in Hamburg.
Burnsville will play the New Market Muskies in a Class B first-round game at 11 a.m. The first two rounds of the 16-team Class B tourney are single-elimination. The Burnsville-New Market winner will play Moorhead or St. Michael at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, also in Hamburg.
The Bobcats and Muskies are loaded with players who developed their games in the south metro. All but one of the Bobcats players either live in Burnsville or Savage or played youth baseball there. The New Market roster has a number of players who came up through high school baseball in Lakeville, Apple Valley, Farmington, Rosemount and Eagan.
Also qualifying for the Class B tournament are the Hampton Cardinals, whose roster contains a number of former Eastview High School players. The Cardinals play the Champlin LoGators at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Hamburg, with the winner to play Hamel or Victoria at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, in Hamburg.
After the tournament plays down to four teams, it goes to a double-elimination format with a championship game at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Chaska Athletic Park.
The Chanhassen Redbirds are three-time defending Class B champions. Chanhassen qualified for this year’s tournament at the top seed in Section 3, while Burnsville was the No. 2 seed.
Also starting this weekend is the Minnesota Baseball Association Class C state tournament, a 48-team, single-elimination event. The St. Patrick Irish, whose roster includes several players from Lakeville, were second in the 2020 state tourney. They received a bye in the first round this year and will face Austin or Paynesville at 11 p.m. Aug. 28 in Waconia.
Several players from Apple Valley, Burnsville, Lakeville and Rosemount are on the roster of the St. Benedict Saints, who play the Luxemburg Brewers in the first round at 7 p.m. Saturday in Waconia. The Class C tournament championship game is noon Monday, Sept. 6 (Labor Day) in Waconia.
Minnesota amateur baseball teams have numerous former high school and college players – and the occasional former pro. Corey Koskie, the Minnesota Twins’ third baseman from 1999 through 2004, now plays for the Loretto Larks, one of the Class C tournament qualifiers.
Schmitz gets hall call
Farmington native Sammy Schmitz will be one of two people inducted into the Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame this fall.
Schmitz, who played golf at Farmington High School and St. John’s University, has won numerous state championships as well as the 2015 U.S. Mid-Amateur championship. The latter earned him an invitation to the Masters in 2016.
Schmitz has won the Minnesota Golf Association Mid-Amateur three times, the state Public Links twice, and the MGA Players’ Championship in 2018.
The Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be Nov. 1 at Oak Ridge Country Club in Hopkins.
Carson Lee Herron, grandfather of PGA Champions Tour player Tim Herron, will be inducted posthumously. In 1925, he was the first University of Minnesota golfer to receive a varsity letter. He also won state amateur championships in Minnesota and Iowa as well as the Minnesota State Open. Carson Lee Herron will join two of his grandchildren in the Hall of Fame – Alissa (Herron) Super (inducted in 2015) and Tim Herron (2017).
