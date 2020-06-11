Notebook: Buchanan named AV boys basketball coach

Patrick Buchanan, head boys basketball coach at Mayer Lutheran High School the last three years, has been named to the same position at Apple Valley.
Buchanan is a veteran high school coach in the Twin Cities, with stops including Bloomington Kennedy and Park Center, where he was an assistant boys coach at both schools. Before Mayer Lutheran, he was athletic director and girls basketball coach at Trinity at River Ridge.
His first Mayer Lutheran team went 29-4 in 2017-18 and finished third in the Class 1A state tournament after losing to eventual champion Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in the semifinals. His Mayer Lutheran teams were 18-10 in 2018-19 and 13-15 in 2019-20.
Buchanan succeeds Zach Goring, who stepped down in April after 11 seasons as Apple Valley head coach, citing family considerations. Goring’s teams were 251-79 overall, reached the state tournament five times and won Class 4A championships in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Eagle alumni during Goring’s tenure include two current NBA players (Tyus Jones of the Memphis Grizzlies and Gary Trent Jr. of the Portland Trailblazers) and one likely to join the league soon (Tre Jones, who’s virtually certain to be selected in the 2020 NBA Draft).
MLB Draft
In almost any other year, Max Carlson would have been a lock to be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft. He might still be picked this week.
But neither the majors nor the minors have started playing in 2020, and that led to owners cutting the 2020 draft – which started Wednesday – from 40 rounds to five. Carlson, a pitcher and recent graduate of Burnsville High School, may or may not hear his name called. If not drafted, he will head to the University of North Carolina, with which he signed a National Letter of Intent.
Carlson is one of two Minnesota players in the top 200 of the MLB Pipeline prospect rankings. He’s at No. 192. The other Minnesotan on the list, Woodbury native and University of Minnesota pitcher Max Meyer, was drafted third overall by the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.
Carlson (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) is considered more polished than most high school pitchers, according to an MLB.com scouting report. His stuff will “play up,” the report said, because he has good command. Carlson’s fastball was clocked as high as 94 mph during a tournament last October, and he also has an effective slider and changeup.
He did not get a chance to pitch in front of scouts this spring after the pandemic forced the cancellation of high school spring sports. That’s one reason it’s considered likely he will go to North Carolina instead of signing a professional contract this summer. If he doesn’t sign he would next be eligible for the draft after his junior year of college.
Before long, Carlson could be the second member of his family in professional baseball. His brother Sam, who led Burnsville to the 2017 state high school tournament and was named the state’s Mr. Baseball. Sam Carlson was drafted by Seattle in the second round in 2017 and signed with the Mariners shortly thereafter but has pitched only three innings of pro ball because of elbow problems. He had Tommy John surgery in 2018 and is ready to resume pitching, the team said.
SCSU hockey awards
Burnsville High School alumnus Jack Ahcan recently was named men’s hockey Most Valuable Player at St. Cloud State University. Ahcan had seven goals and 18 assists in 2019-20 and holds the school record for most career assists by a defenseman. He signed a pro contract with the Boston Bruins in March 2020.
Jack Poehling, a senior from Lakeville, received SCSU’s Sam LoPresti Award for Most Determined Player. Poehling, a Lakeville North High School graduate, had nine goals and 11 assists in his senior season and finished his college career with 61 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.