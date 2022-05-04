Boys volleyball gets another turn at the service line at a Minnesota State High School League Representative Assembly meeting next week.
Since boys volleyball emerged as a club sport in 2018, organizers have been asking the MSHSL to sanction it as an official varsity sport. That came close to happening last year when a proposal for varsity status received support from a majority of the 48-member Representative Assembly but fell two votes short of the two-thirds majority required for passage.
The Representative Assembly, which meets once a year to vote on changes to MSHSL bylaws, meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Minneapolis Marriott Northwest in Brooklyn Park. The agenda shows only two votes on bylaw changes – one to add boys volleyball and the other to change language regarding student eligibility for MSHSL activities. If the boys volleyball proposal is approved, Minnesota would be the 28th state to give the sport varsity status.
After a downturn in participation that boys volleyball supporters attribute to COVID-19 and remote learning, the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association has a record number of 1,418 players at 53 schools this spring. All but seven of the schools are in the seven-county metro area, which has been a sticking point in the past. The boys volleyball proposal has not received as much support from outstate regions that are less likely to have teams.
Former Apple Valley and Lakeville North high school girls coach Walt Weaver, one of the boys association founders, said outstate voters this year are being asked to vote yes even if their schools don’t create teams so the schools that have programs can attain varsity status.
Nine of the 10 South Suburban Conference high schools now have boys volleyball club teams and several have been successful. Eagan and Farmington finished third and fourth at the 2021 state club tournament.
Boys volleyball proponents point to minority participation as one reason for MSHSL sanctioning. The sport has taken off among students of Asian ethnicity; according to the boys volleyball association’s statistics, about 40 percent of the players are Asian. Proponents also say 85 percent of the players are not in another MSHSL-sanctioned spring sport.
High school boys volleyball is a spring sport in most other states that have it. If the sport is approved by the MSHSL Representative Assembly, its place on the calendar is undecided. After disagreement over which season boys volleyball should be played, proponents amended their proposal to ask the Representative Assembly for sanctioning only. If approved, the MSHSL Board of Directors would decide the time of year boys volleyball would be played.
The boys volleyball club season started April 25 and runs until early June. Several weekend tournaments have been added this season, including one at Lakeville South High School on Saturday. The state tournament will be June 15-16 at Shakopee High School.
Softball tourneys
Eagan and Lakeville North will hold invitational softball tournaments on Saturday.
Eagan will be host to five other schools in its tournament at Northview Park. Anoka, Hastings, Wayzata, Mounds View and Zumbrota-Mazeppa join the Wildcats in the varsity bracket with games at 2, 4 and 6 p.m.
Lakeville North’s annual tournament returns to Aronson Park, with varsity action starting at 2 p.m. Lakeville South, Minneapolis South, Minneapolis Southwest, New Ulm, Tartan, Two Rivers and Ellsworth, Wisconsin also are in the varsity bracket.
Alzheimer’s Association fundraiser
The May 11 South Suburban Conference softball game between Lakeville South and Shakopee will support The Longest Day, an awareness event presented by the Minnesota/North Dakota chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The game starts at 5:30 p.m. at Lakeville South High School. Local vendors will provide food and beverages, and T-shirts will be sold. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association also will be collected.
It’s also a memorial to Patty Walters, mother of Lakeville South softball head coach Lisa Smith. Walters died last year after a 17-year battle with early-onset Alzheimer’s.
