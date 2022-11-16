Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville returns to defend its CI Division championship at the state adapted soccer tournament this weekend at Stillwater High School.

The Blazing Cats, who went undefeated on their way to the championship last season, also are unbeaten (7-0) going into state this year. But the CI bracket could be competitive. Of the top four seeds in the tournament, two are undefeated and two have just one loss.

