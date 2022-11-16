Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville returns to defend its CI Division championship at the state adapted soccer tournament this weekend at Stillwater High School.
The Blazing Cats, who went undefeated on their way to the championship last season, also are unbeaten (7-0) going into state this year. But the CI bracket could be competitive. Of the top four seeds in the tournament, two are undefeated and two have just one loss.
The Blazing Cats have several players back from last year’s championship team including junior forward Caden Roseth, who scored 26 goals in three state tournament games in 2021. Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville will play St. Paul Johnson (3-4) in a state quarterfinal game at 8 p.m. Friday.
Also qualifying in the CI Division is Dakota United, which finished second to the Blazing Cats in the 2021 state tourney. Dakota United, a co-op that includes Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount high schools, is 7-1 this season. The only loss was 5-2 to Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville on Oct. 26.
Dakota United’s opening-round state game is against North St. Paul/Tartan (2-5) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Dakota United also returns to the state tournament in the PI Division after finishing second to Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka last year. A title game rematch appears likely as DU (5-0-1) and the Robins (7-0) have the best records by far in the seven-team field.
In the PI Division bracket, Dakota United receives a first-round bye. The Hawks’ first state tourney game is against the Anoka-Hennepin vs. Rochester winner in the semifinals at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Championship games are 2:30 p.m. for the PI Division and 4 for the CI Division.
Heartland Regional cross country
Many of the state’s top high school cross country runners didn’t take a break after the state meet Nov. 6. Instead, they went to Sioux Falls, S.D. for the Nike Heartland Regional meet.
Participants included boys teams from Wayzata, Rosemount and Lakeville North, which took the top three places at the state Class 3A meet. Wayzata also won the Heartland Regional, with the Rosemount XC Club fifth and North Lakeville XC ninth.
Senior Ryan Mulrooney led Rosemount at Sioux Falls, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 31 seconds. He was 40th of 277 finishers in the boys championship division.
Lakeville North senior Andrew Casey finished 22nd overall in 15:19.3.
Wayzata also won the girls championship division team title. The Farmtown Tigers, consisting of runners from Farmington High School, finished ninth. Leading the Tigers was Mackenzy Lippold, who was 60th of 232 runners in the girls championship division in 18:34.9.
The Nike Heartland Regional drew individual runners and teams from Minnesota, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Top finishers advance to the Nike Cross Nationals on Dec. 3 in Portland, Oregon.
One season closes, the next begins
As the fall sports season winds down, winter sports are ramping up. The season already is underway in girls hockey, and on Tuesday night Apple Valley forward Makayla Moran put on a stunning performance.
Moran scored six goals, including four in succession, as the Eagles defeated Bloomington Jefferson 8-4 in their season opener.
A sophomore forward, Moran scored the Eagles’ first two goals, but they found themselves down 4-2 in the second period. That’s when Moran found another gear. She scored in the final two minutes of the second period and added three more in the first 4 minutes, 12 seconds of the third as Apple Valley grabbed the lead. Anna Hansen and Lilly DeFauw scored later in the third for the Eagles, who scored the game’s final six goals.
Marie Moran and Avery Ryan had three assists each for Apple Valley.
Elsewhere in the South Suburban Conference, the new Metro-South Phoenix co-op team won its first game 6-1 over Rochester Century on Nov. 10. Burnsville is the host school of the co-op, which also includes Faribault, Bethlehem Academy, De La Salle, St. Agnes and St. Paul Academy.
Ella Bond, a ninth-grader at St. Paul Academy, had two goals and two assists for the Phoenix in their season opener.
Chris Lepper, who coached Burnsville to the state Class AA tournament last year, is head coach of the co-op team. It will play most of its home games at Burnsville Ice Center, but had its season opener at Faribault Arena.
The Phoenix play Lakeville North at 3 p.m. Saturday at Faribault Arena in their South Suburban Conference opener. The Lakeville North roster includes several girls who played for Burnsville last season before transferring.
