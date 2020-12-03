Notebook: Big SSC presence on All-State soccer teams

Nine players from South Suburban Conference soccer teams were named first-team All-State by the state coaches association.
That group includes Shakopee forward Zachary Susee, who also earned the Class 2A Mr. Soccer award. Four SSC players are on the Class 2A boys All-State team and five are first-team girls All-State.
Among the 24 first-team All-State boys players are Apple Valley senior defender Brendan Baty, Lakeville North senior midfielder Jonathan Bayer and Lakeville North senior goalkeeper Evan Siefken.
Bayer and Siefken helped lead Lakeville North to a 12-0-2 record, the South Suburban Conference championship and the Section 3AA title. The Panthers were the only Class 2A boys team to go undefeated.
Players named second-team boys All-State included Eastview sophomore forward Nicholas Karam, Lakeville North senior defender Logan McGee and Eagan senior defender Andrew McNair.
The girls All-State first team includes SSC players Emily Cronkhite, a senior forward from Eagan; Kenzie Jacobson, a senior forward from Rosemount; McKenna Lehman, a junior midfielder from Lakeville North; Lexi Orlando, a senior midfielder from Rosemount; and Marlee Williams, a junior defender from Lakeville North.
Cronkhite, Jacobson and Orlando were on the field for the Section 3AA championship game, where Eagan defeated Rosemount 1-0. Jacobson and Orlando led Rosemount to the conference championship, and Lehman and Williams helped Lakeville North take second in the SSC.
Second-team girls All-State players include Rosemount junior defender Joey Edgar, Farmington junior defender Hannah Hagman, Eagan senior defender Olivia Miller and Lakeville North senior goalkeeper Annie Waters.
The coaches association also recognized the Class 1A and 2A section champions. With the Minnesota State High School League choosing not to hold state tournaments this fall because of COVID-19 concerns, the soccer postseason ended after section championship games. The Lakeville North boys, Eagan girls and Lakeville South girls won section titles in 2020.
Football all-star game postponed
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association is planning to hold the 2020 Minnesota Football Showcase game in June 2021. The association made that decision before Gov. Tim Walz’s recent executive order that included a four-week pause on youth and high school athletics, but the order would have made it impossible to hold the game Dec. 5, its originally scheduled date.
The exact date and location will be announced later. Also to be announced are the rosters, which will include many of the state’s top high school senior football players. They will be named to North and South all-star teams, with the North-South line splitting the metro area.
Minnesota had its first high school all-star football game in 1945, and it has been an annual event since 1974. In recent years the Minnesota Vikings have had a role in staging the game at U.S. Bank Stadium.
