One of the most prolific scorers in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history is back at the school where it all happened.
On Tuesday, the University of Minnesota announced the addition of Rachel Banham to the Gophers’ coaching staff as director of quality control. When she finished her college playing career at Minnesota in 2016, she was the Big Ten Conference’s career women’s basketball scoring leader with 3,093 points.
Banham also helped lead Lakeville North High School to a 32-0 record and the state Class 4A championship in 2009-10.
“I am happy and excited to join this incredible staff back at my alma mater,” Banham said. “What coach (Lindsay) Whalen is building at the ‘U’ is special and I’m excited to continue to grow and cultivate the culture. I look forward to being a part of that in this role.”
Banham’s duties will include statistical analysis and assisting with practices and game preparation. She plans to continue her playing career in the WNBA; she has played for the Minnesota Lynx the last three seasons.
She was No. 6 on the Division I career scoring list after her final season at Minnesota, when she also was Big Ten Player of the Year and a first-team All-American. Banham also holds a Minnesota program record with 354 career three-pointers. She scored a then-NCAA single-game record 60 points against Northwestern in her senior season.
In addition to playing on the 2010 Lakeville North championship team, Banham was Minnesota Miss Basketball in 2011, following a season where she averaged 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists.
During the Lynx’s 2022 season, Banham had career highs in minutes played (17.5 per game) and points (7.9 per game). She also made 57 three-pointers, which led the team and was a career high.
Banham played four seasons for the Connecticut Sun before being traded to the Lynx.
MIAC Athletes of the Week
Athletes of the Week in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference for the week of Sept. 6-11 included Maren Sundberg of Gustavus Adolphus and Evan Siefken of St. John’s.
Sundberg, an Eagan High School graduate, had 71 digs in four matches as Gustavus went 4-0 in the Augsburg Invitational volleyball tournament. That included a career-high 33 digs against defending NCAA Division III national champion Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Siefken, a Lakeville North graduate and goalkeeper on the St. John’s soccer team, tied a career high with 10 saves in a 1-1 tie with Wisconsin-Platteville. One of the saves was on a penalty kick about 10 minutes into the game. He made four saves in a 3-0 victory at Wisconsin-Whitewater, which was the fifth shutout of his St. John’s career.
