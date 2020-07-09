Notebook: AVHS graduate honored for lacrosse volunteerism

Thor Oase, a 2020 Apple Valley High School graduate and member of the Eagles boys lacrosse team, received a national award from US Lacrosse recognizing his dedication to helping youth learn about the sport.
He received the One for All Award, given to a young adult who has volunteered time to build lacrosse awareness. Oase was honored for devoting hundreds of hours as a youth coach across all levels of Apple Valley lacrosse, in many instances going from his own practice or game to help coach younger athletes. He has volunteered more than 350 hours to youth lacrosse coaching in his four years of high school.
Oase helped coach an Apple Valley team that won the Minnesota U12B state championship in 2017. He was a team captain for the Apple Valley varsity this spring, using his previous coaching experience to develop plans for captains’ practices. When the high school season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he organized group chats and video conferences to help his teammates deal with the situation.
US Lacrosse is not the only organization to recognize Oase for his volunteer work. He also received the Minnesota Department of Education Meritorious Leadership Award for coaching Apple Valley and Firehawks youth hockey for seven years.
He will attend the University of California Berkeley to study mechanical engineering and play club lacrosse and hockey. He also wants to continue coaching lacrosse at the youth or high school level.
Saints baseball tourney
The St. Paul Saints, who won’t get to use their home turf at CHS Field for a while, want to make it available for baseball players in the high school class of 2020 who lost the opportunity to play their final season.
The Saints last week announced the Senior Class Salute Tournament, a 32-team event that runs July 20 to Aug. 2. Each team will be guaranteed three games. Each game will be seven innings.
Coaches from around the state are assembling teams of 12 to 16 players. Players don’t necessarily have to have been on the same high school team to be on the same squad in the Senior Class Salute.
The tournament format is borrowed from World Cup soccer, with each team playing within a pool of four to advance to elimination rounds. Quarterfinals are scheduled Saturday, Aug. 1, with semifinals and finals Sunday, Aug. 2.
More information is available at saintsbaseball.com.
The Saints started their American Association season last weekend. Because of Minnesota’s coronavirus-related restrictions on gatherings, the team is playing home games in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, until it’s determined it can play in front of spectators at CHS Field. Currently there is no guarantee the Saints will play any home games at CHS Field this summer.
Minnesota State Open
The Minnesota State Open concludes Thursday at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo.
Many of the state’s top professionals and amateurs are entered, including Eastview High School alumnus Max Tylke, who finished second in last year’s tournament at Rush Creek.
Other local players in the field include Trent Peterson, the 2019 Minnesota Golf Association Men’s Player of the Year and state open winner in 2014; Sammy Schmitz, a former MGA Player of the Year and 2015 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion; Justin Doeden, a Lakeville South High School and University of Minnesota graduate who played on the PGA Tour’s Canadian satellite tour last year; and Ryan Peterson, a former state high school champion at Eagan who also won the state open in 2012.
The state’s top tournament for amateurs, the Minnesota Golf Association Amateur Championship, is scheduled Monday, July 13, through Wednesday, July 15, at Edina Country Club.
