When Gable Steveson goes for a gold medal in freestyle wrestling in Tokyo this summer, he will be the fourth Apple Valley High School graduate to compete in the Olympics.
The other three all have pursued their medal dreams since 2006. Can you name them? (Hint: Not all of them competed for Team USA.)
AVHS track and field star Shani Marks Johnson qualified for the 2008 Olympics in womens’ triple jump. She won the U.S. Olympic Trials with a career best 47 feet, 2 1/4 inches and went on to finish 28th at the Olympics in Beijing. She was the first University of Minnesota track and field athlete to qualify for the Olympics.
Since then Johnson has been a coach, working as an assistant at AVHS and the University of Minnesota. Currently she is head coach of the boys and girls teams at Southwest Christian High School in Chaska. Her daughter Kamryn became an international celebrity last summer when she and some friends from her Chanhassen neighborhood organized a bracelet fundraiser to support Minneapolis businesses and neighborhoods affected by protests following the death of George Floyd.
Rebekah Bradford, a 2001 AVHS graduate, competed in womens’ speed skating at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. She finished 29th in the 1,000-meter race. After her speed skating career, she finished her bachelor’s degree at the University of Utah. Bradford works in marketing and project management in Salt Lake City.
As Apple Valley High School sports historian Jeff Groves said this week, the fourth AVHS Olympian might be a trick question. Eagles hockey player Nikola Holmes went on to play at Princeton University, after which she spent a couple of years playing professionally in Germany. That made her eligible for the German national team because she held dual citizenship, and she represented Germany in the 2006 Olympics in Turin, Italy.
Coaching trifecta
While it’s not unprecedented for somebody to be a high school head coach in three different sports, Herb Harvey is going about it differently. In 2020-21 he’s coaching three sports – at three different schools.
In the fall Harvey coached girls tennis at Apple Valley, where he teaches in the special education department. He just completed girls hockey season at Eastview, where he led the Lightning to the semifinals of the Class AA state tournament.
This spring Harvey is boys tennis head coach at Lakeville South. He’s not a stranger to the school; Harvey once coached girls hockey at South and his children were student-athletes there. His son Adam will coach the 10th-grade boys tennis team. Adam Harvey, a 2019 Lakeville South graduate, was a six-year varsity player and is second in career victories.
Lakeville South defeated Farmington 7-0 in its first South Suburban Conference match of the season Tuesday.
Girls basketball all-star games
Farmington seniors Sophie Hart and Paige Kindseth and Eastview’s Cassidy Carson will participate in the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Series on Saturday at Carleton College.
Games are at 1 and 2:30 p.m. With in-person attendance limited, fans are being encouraged to watch a livestream that will be available on the Kasson-Mantorville High School Activities YouTube channel (search for KM Activities).
Hart and Kindseth, both 1,000-point career scorers, led Farmington to three consecutive South Suburban Conference championships and back-to-back state tournament appearances. The Tigers reached the Class 4A championship game in 2020. Hart will play at North Carolina State and Kindseth will play at Presbyterian College.
Carson played for Eastview’s undefeated 2017-18 state Class 4A championship team as well as the Lightning’s state qualifying team the following season. She will play next fall at the University of South Dakota.
Hart, Kindseth and Carson will play on the Class 4A all-star team. Farmington head coach Liz Carpentier will be one of the coaches of that team.
Each enrollment class will be represented by a team of 10 players at the all-star series.
