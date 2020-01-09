Two South Suburban Conference hockey players returned to their teams last week with something to show off – gold medals from the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Women’s World Championships.
Skylar Vetter of Lakeville and Brenna Fuhrman of Farmington were among eight Minnesotans on the U.S. team, which defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime in the championship game Jan. 2 in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Vetter, a goalie for the Lakeville North High School boys team, played goal in the championship game and made 31 saves. She was named the U.S. Player of the Game.
Vetter played three games in the tournament and had a 1.23 goals-against average and .950 save percentage. A University of Minnesota women’s hockey commit, Vetter also played in the 2019 Under-18 world tourney, where the U.S. placed second.
Fuhrman, a Farmington High junior, played defense for the U.S. team. She appeared in all five U.S. games and finished with a plus-1 rating. Fuhrman has verbally committed to play at Minnesota Duluth.
The U.S. was 4-1 in the tournament, with the only loss coming to Canada in a preliminary-round game. The team beat Finland 4-1 and Russia 1-0 in other preliminary games, and also defeated Russia 3-0 in the semifinals.
This was the fifth time in the last six years the U.S. has won the world Under-18 women’s tourney. Team USA has reached the gold-medal game every year since the event started in 2008, winning eight times.
Promotion for Simon
Pressed into service as University of Minnesota offensive coordinator for the Gophers’ Outback Bowl football game last week, Farmington native Matt Simon made such an impression that the Gophers gave him the job permanently.
Simon, a 2004 Farmington High School graduate, called plays in the Gophers’ 31-24 victory over Auburn on Jan. 1. Two days later, he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator. The other co-coordinator is Matt Sanford, who comes to Minnesota after being offensive coordinator at Utah State. Sanford also was head coach at Western Kentucky for two years.
Sanford also will be the Gophers’ quarterbacks coach. Simon will continue as wide receivers coach, a position he has held since joining the Gophers’ staff in 2017. He was the team’s passing game coordinator last season.
As wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator, one of the players under Simon’s supervision was Tyler Johnson, the Minneapolis North alumnus who caught 12 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns in the Outback Bowl. Johnson, a senior, is expected to be chosen in the NFL Draft in April.
The Gophers had 494 yards of total offense with Simon calling plays against Auburn. He took over the duties from Kirk Ciarrocca, who left shortly before the bowl game to be offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Penn State.
