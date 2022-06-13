South will return majority of state-qualifying softball team
Although Lakeville South had a short stay at the state high school softball tournament, it probably was long enough to leave an impact on the Cougars’ program.
“This is going to leave them hungry. They now know what this is like,” coach Lisa Smith said of a team that will graduate three seniors from a roster that reached the Class 4A tournament last week.
The three seniors made up three-fourths of the starting infield, so there will be spots to fill next season. But there should be no shortage of candidates from a returning group that is eager and, as Smith said, hungry.
Two losses at the state tournament in North Mankato ended the Cougars’ season at 14-12. It was the school’s second appearance in the state softball tourney and first since winning the large-school class in 2014.
Returning to state isn’t a foregone conclusion with young teams such as Farmington and Lakeville North in Lakeville South’s playoff section, but Smith doesn’t doubt the Cougars’ willingness to do what’s necessary.
“They’re all incredibly determined athletes that have a strong love for this game, and it shows,” Smith said. “It shows in practice every day. It shows in their dedication and the way they carry themselves off the field. They’re proud of this team.”
Lakeville South lost to No. 1 seed White Bear Lake 3-0 in the Class 4A quarterfinals June 9. The deciding hit was a three-run homer by Bears shortstop Jordyn Meyer in the third inning. Later that day, Centennial defeated the Cougars 5-3 in the consolation semifinals.
White Bear Lake’s Chloe Barber pitched a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts against South in the quarterfinals but worked hard for it, throwing 138 pitches. Catcher Trinity Jensen had the Cougars’ only hit but they had plenty of baserunners because Barber walked six and hit a batter. The Cougars, however, stranded nine baserunners, largely because they had trouble catching up to Barber’s fastball. South had the bases loaded with two out in the seventh before Barber racked up her 12th strikeout to end the game.
“She’s got speed, for sure. That’s what really hung us up, her miles per hour,” Smith said.
South pitcher Madeline Nutter allowed just three hits, one walk and one hit batter. She struck out eight. In the fateful third inning the Bears’ Annika Olsen drew a one-out walk. An pop-up by Barber dropped in the infield for an error, then Meyer drove one well over the left-field fence to score the only runs of the game.
Nutter “pitched phenomenal,” Smith said. “I thought she handled their batters really well. She took care of their top four despite that one pitch that went out. Her ball was moving today.”
Centennial trailed Lakeville South 3-1 after four innings of the consolation semifinal before rallying with two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Senior shortstop Payton Lang’s two-run double in the fourth inning gave South its lead over Centennial. Nutter drove in Lakeville South’s other run with a first-inning double. Leadoff hitter Madisen Yandle had two of South’s six hits.
In the circle, Nutter struck out eight while allowing 11 hits and five earned runs.
Lang, Kayla Dolan (third base) and Sydney Swanson (first base) are Lakeville South’s seniors. The younger players didn’t seen unduly affected by state tournament nerves, Smith said.
“We were dancing in the dugout,” the coach said. “There are the natural nerves, and we’ve been talking about that. They all have players they identify as their calming person, and they use each other. They got over the nerves quickly.”
Smith said the softball players drew inspiration from classmates at school who were part of successful teams, and credited Lakeville South strength coach Scott Sahli with helping them become better athletes.
“Our community has had a lot of success in a lot of sports lately,” Smith said. “I think their peers at school and their community in general have this championship mindset.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.