Wayzata sweeps championship match for third consecutive title
Two of the dominant programs in Class 4A volleyball last weekend went after something only one of them could have.
So it stands to reason the boxing metaphors started coming out.
“We talk a lot about how every match is like a boxing match. They’re going to throw punches,” Lakeville North setter Ava Blascziek said of Wayzata, which swept the Panthers 26-24, 25-12, 25-23 on Nov. 12 to win its third consecutive state Class 4A championship. “We don’t have to be perfect, but our response wasn’t as aggressive as it could have been.”
Wayzata retained the state title at Xcel Energy Center, holding back a Lakeville North team that was looking for its fourth championship overall and first since 2017. The Trojans’ size and power up front proved to be a lot for North to deal with as four Wayzata players finished with at least nine kills in the championship match.
Lakeville North (29-5) came into the tournament ranked first in Class 4A by the state coaches association. Wayzata (30-4) was ranked second by the coaches but drew the top seed in the state tourney. The two quickly proved they were the class of the 4A field. Wayzata didn’t drop a set in the state tournament. Lakeville North won six of the seven sets it played in the first two rounds.
“Apologies to (highly ranked) Champlin Park and Northfield, but I think it was the best two teams at the end,” Wayzata coach Scott Jackson said. “We played great as a team. A lot of things were firing, and we played tough-minded.”
Lakeville North had opportunities in the championship match. The Panthers rallied to tie the first set 24-24 before two kills by Olivia Swenson clinched it for Wayzata.
North trailed by as many as eight points in the third set before fighting back to tie it 23-23. Again, Wayzata responded with consecutive kills to end the set and clinch the championship.
“The goal is definitely to stay in our system and trust our game,” said Blascziek, who had 26 assists and 14 digs in the championship match. “That’s harder on the big stage, and I think that kind of got the best of us.”
Emily Ramsay had 10 kills, Rayna Christianson nine and Carlyn Holland eight for North in the Class 4A final. But kills were tough to come by for Lakeville North as Wayzata, playing what Jackson called its best defensive match of the season, chased down the ball for 74 digs in just three sets.
Offensively, “I don’t think we did the best we could have,” senior captain Sydney Carlson said. “We could have terminated better. I think our serve was really aggressive, but the offensive aggressiveness we needed we didn’t quite have until maybe the third set.”
After defeating Centennial in four sets in the quarterfinal round, Lakeville North dispatched East Ridge 25-11, 25-17, 25-16 in a Nov. 10 semifinal match that was more one-sided than some expected.
Lakeville North was 3-0 this season against East Ridge, which finished second in the 2021 state tournament. One of those victories was a tough best-of-three in the semifinals of Lakeville North’s invitational tournament.
In addition to being challenged by East Ridge several times this season, North defeated two top-10 teams, Lakeville South and Northfield, in the final two rounds of the Section 1 tournament. The Panthers were 1-1 against Lakeville South in the regular season and 0-1 against Northfield.
“I think the team has done an excellent job throughout the season, with our strong schedule, of learning how to respond throughout the game,” coach Jackie Richter said. “And understanding that the game is about momentum. It’s about getting punched sometimes, but not getting knocked down and dwelling in that place.”
Carlson led North in kills with 13. Ramsay had 12 kills and 13 digs. Senior libero Sidney Wissbrod made 17 digs, Blascziek had 33 assists, and Christianson had eight kills and two solo blocks.
The Panthers tried to do it all with smiles on their faces.
“I’ve never experienced anything like it,” Blascziek said after the East Ridge match. “I think the rest of us can attest that there’s just this natural chemistry that’s really been there all season. I think we’re all so selfless and constantly giving to each other. It’s really a fun experience to be a part of.”
The Panthers graduate seven seniors, including Blascziek (Temple), Ramsay (Minnesota State Moorhead) and Wissbrod (Bemidji State), who last week signed to play college volleyball.
Although they didn’t win the state championship, Richter said they squeezed everything they could out of their season.
“What’s unique to this group is their chemistry,” Richter said. “They came to practice every single day wanting to get better, throughout a season that can roller-coaster up and down. I felt this group of seniors took advantage of their time in the gym, put others first and really were coachable. We never found pushback, we never found any sort of resistance. We found a lot of buy-in as coaches and it was just a really enjoyable season.”
