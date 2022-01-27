Panthers blank Rosemount 3-0, now prepare for rematch with Irish
Maxine Nightingale’s mid-1970s hit “Right Back Where We Started From” is iconic in hockey circles because it was used in the equally iconic 1977 movie, “Slap Shot.”
So iconic, in fact, it was blaring from the Lakeville North boys team’s locker room on a Tuesday night in January 2022.
“We all like the tune,” said senior forward Chase Camilli, who like the other North players was born about 30 years after the song hit the charts. “It gets us going after a big win, keeps the energy up.”
Anyone who watched the movie knows the song was used as accompaniment in scenes where the fictional Charlestown Chiefs were riding their bus to road games. On that subject, the Panthers can relate. They have played 13 of their first 16 games away from home, including Tuesday night’s 3-0 victory over Rosemount that kept the Panthers in first place in the South Suburban Conference.
Lakeville North, 13-3 overall, is 10-3 in road games. The Panthers have won their last 10 SSC games and are 10-1 in the league. They start a stretch of seven consecutive home games at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with a rematch against Rosemount. On Friday they play host to Lakeville South at 7 p.m.
The road has taken North to Moorhead, Holy Family and Gentry Academy, among other places. Panthers coach Jake Taylor said it has probably helped prepare the players for a strenuous week that could put them in control of the conference race or leave them playing catch-up.
“It’s a hard week for us against a lot of tough conference opponents, so to get the first one out of the way is good,” Taylor said following Tuesday’s game. “It’s been an interesting year. We’ve been on the road basically the whole year, and I think what it’s done for these guys is it’s built a little resilience. We’ve had the mentality that if we’re going into somebody else’s rink we have to give them our best. I think it’s brought our team together and shown them that if we take care of what we need to take care of, we have an opportunity to win.”
The Panthers had what looked to be an airtight performance against Rosemount. They jumped on scoring opportunities, skated off a five-minute penalty that could have helped Rosemount (9-6-1, 8-1-1) get back into the game, and played solid defense in front of goalie Finn Jacques, who made 37 saves for his third shutout of the season.
But when asked if it was North’s best game of the season, Camilli said, “to be honest, I don’t think so. We got the job done and that’s what matters, but we still have things we can do to up our game a little more.
“We’ve been playing good, simple hockey. We have a deep team so if all of us are going on the same night, we’re tough to beat.”
Lakeville North, Rosemount and Lakeville South all have one loss in the conference as the three rose to the top of the SSC standings. The other seven teams in the league have at least four conference losses. North’s conference loss is to South. South’s conference loss is to Rosemount. Rosemount’s conference loss is to North.
You get the picture. With two games against Rosemount and one against Lakeville South in four days, this week is probably the biggest for Lakeville North before the playoffs.
“For us to go (to Rosemount), which is always a tough place to play, and play like we did is huge,” Taylor said.
Luke Poehling and Kyle Doll scored for North in the first period Tuesday. Rosemount received a big opportunity early in the second period when a North player was sent off for five minutes for making contact to the head of a Rosemount player. The Panthers skated off the major, and about a minute later went up 3-0 on Griffin Kranz’s goal.
Jacques made several difficult saves to preserve the lead, including one against Rosemount’s Owen Hendrikson when the Irish player was left alone in front of the North goal.
In keeping with the Panthers’ yearlong theme of balanced offense, three different players scored and four players had assists. Doll, a junior forward, leads the Panthers with 27 points, but seven players have 13 or more.
“I knew we were going to be by committee this year,” Taylor said. “I don’t know if I thought we’d be scoring 4.5 goals a game, but a huge advantage in high school hockey is if you have more than one line that can create offense. We’re able to roll three lines most games and play a lot of guys, which is a benefit for us.”
Camilli said the Panthers understand victories will not come easily just because they get to play some games at home now. “What’s important is this last final stretch,” said Camilli, an assistant captain. “We have to dial it up and get to work.”
Home-and-home series are rare in high school hockey, but it might be just the kind of challenge Lakeville North needs. “Rosemount had a lot of motivation tonight because of our rivalry, and now it’s going up tenfold two days later, right?” the coach said. “The message to our guys is, if we think we played hard tonight, we have to bring a whole different level of effort on Thursday.”
