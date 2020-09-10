Ninth-graders contributing in big way for Panthers
The Lakeville North girls swimming and diving team competed virtually against Burnsville last Friday, getting its first win of the 2020 season 94-78.
Ninth-graders made a huge impact for the Panthers. Payton Warns won the 100-yard freestyle in 58.05 seconds, nearly four seconds ahead of the competition. Alexa Van Dyne took the 500 freestyle in 6 minutes, 2.90 seconds, ahead of seventh-grade teammate Payton Hultgren. And lzzy Satterlee was the winner of the 200 individual medley in 2:14.09.
North has 17 ninth-grade swimmers on the team this year. Two of them have state-meet experience from last year, and the team has spent the off-season continuing to improve. North is expected to be a strong contender for the Section 1AA title in the coming years.
Satterlee and Warns paired with seniors Brianna Rehborg and Chloe West for the 200 freestyle relay title, finishing in 1:49.19. Senior Grace Gray grabbed first in the 200 freestyle in 2:13.89, with Van Dyne nabbing second in 2:16.09. Junior Helen Zenner was an individual winner in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.90.
“I thought that the team swam and dove very well, with 85 lifetime bests recorded,” Lakeville North coach Dan Schneider said. “The girls looked much better in our second meet of the season, showing good improvement from (last week’s) Farmington meet.”
Burnsville’s divers put on a show of strength, taking the top three spots. Blaze sophomore Grace Affeldt was on top of the leaderboard with 205.20 points, while fellow sophomore Paige Calvin finished second with 170.75 and freshman Ava Roberts took third with 154.12. Together, they contributed 13 points to the Burnsville team score.
Blaze senior Olivia Caldwell was also an individual winner and the fastest sprinter in the pool. Her time of 25.38 in the 50 freestyle earned Burnsville another six points. Caldwell was second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.00.
Lakeville South faced powerhouse Prior Lake in its first face-to-face conference action, falling to the Lakers 99-82 and moving to 1-1 on the season.
Cougars senior Skyler Leverenz remains undefeated for the year. She won the 200 freestyle in 1:56.46 and the 100 butterfly in 1:00.79. South swept the top three spots in the butterfly, with ninth-grader Kayla Gross taking second in 1:05.16 and junior Laura Cochran grabbing third in 1:06.89.
Ninth-grader Daphne Fox showed up in a big way for the Cougars, diving to first place with a score of 184.45. Senior Sydney Heupel was a point earner as well, finishing fourth with 142.15.
The 200 freestyle relay was one of the most exciting races of the evening. The Lakers edged South’s A squad for first, but South’s B team held off the Lakers’ B to finish third. Leverenz and fellow senior Moira Croghan, along with junior Kendall Krohn and seventh-grader Ana Clemon, finished in 1:46.62 for second place. Cochran and Gross, together with junior Lauren Hanback and senior Jackie Luer, were third in 1:51.46.
For the Cougars’ junior varsity, individual winners included ninth-grader Maren Germann, 200 freestyle in 2:19.15; ninth-grader Kelsey Jorgensen, 100 butterfly in 1:14.95; and junior Ava Decker, 100 breaststroke in 1:24.93. Germann and Decker also paired with junior Felicia Hermann and ninth-grader Annisa Nguyen to take the JV 200 freestyle relay in 1:58.67.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.