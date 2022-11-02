Panthers win five events
Shakopee hosted the South Suburban Conference junior varsity girls swimming and diving championships Oct. 29, with nine SSC schools participating. A favorite meet of swimmers and spectators alike, the meet showcases who is up-and-coming in the conference.
Lakeville North won three individual events and two of the three relays. Prior Lake won four individual events while Shakopee won two individual events and the 200-yard medley relay.
The Panthers’ Sophia Mikkelson was first to the wall in the 200 freestyle, dropping 7.4 seconds from her previous season best to win in 2 minutes, 9.62 seconds.
Justine Anderson took the 100 breaststroke by .06 over Samantha Olson of Prior Lake. Anderson’s time of 1:15.53 is a personal best by 5.66 seconds.
North swept the 100 backstroke, with Elena Walker winning in 1:06.96, Avery Ristow second in 1:07.07 and Sofia Gomez third in 1:09.97.
Ristow, Anderson, Adry Sallander and Nevaeh Jereczek won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.92, finishing over one second ahead of second-place Shakopee. Jereczek, Mikkelson, Gomez and Ristow also dropped 5.69 seconds from their seeded time in the 400 freestyle relay to take first in 4:03.64.
“The girls had a great JV championship meet and the team had many lifetime best swims,” Lakeville North coach Dan Schneider said. “It was a great way for the girls to end their season knowing all of their hard work paid off.”
Lakeville South’s highest finishers included Lillian Launsbach, who was fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:40.42). Karly Trewin was fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:01.00) and fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.96), while Kaylee Krohn cruised to fourth in the 100 backstroke, reaching the wall in a photo finish ahead of Zasha Padilla of Eagan to win by .01 in 1:11.74.
South’s 200 freestyle relay team of Trewin, Sophia Cowley, Amelia Chelgren and Hannah Butler was fifth in 1:54.73. The Cougars’ 400 freestyle relay of Krohn, Chelgren, Launsbach and Allie Strege also touched in fifth (4:17.54) with a five-second drop from their entry time.
Top eight results from Lakeville North (N), Lakeville South (S) and Farmington (F):
200-yard medley relay: North A (Sofia Gomez, Justine Anderson, Elena Walker, Nevaeh Jereczek), second; North B (Emma Ruff, Yasmin Dalal, Miranda Lampat, Avery Ristow), fourth.
200 freestyle: Sophia Mikkelson (N), first; Kirsten Dunbar (N), third; Brynn Aseleson (F), sixth; Sophia Cowley (S), seventh; Allis Strege (S), eighth.
200 individual medley: Yasmin Dalal (N), second; Lillian Launsbach (S), fourth; Leah Warmka (F), seventh.
50 freestyle: Sabrina Campbell (F), fourth; Justine Anderson (N), eighth.
100 butterfly: Kirsten Dunbar (N), third; Miranda Lampat (N), fifth.
100 freestyle: Nevaeh Jereczek (N), third; Karly Trewin (S), fifth.
500 freestyle: Sophia Mikkelson (N), second; Elena Walker (N), third; Kaylee Krohn (S), eighth.
200 freestyle relay: North A (Avery Ristow, Justine Anderson, Adry Sallander, Nevaeh Jereczek), first; North B (Kirsten Dunbar, Sydney McCusker, Miranda Lampat, Sophia Mikkelson), third; South A (Karly Trewin, Sophia Cowley, Amelia Chelgren, Hannah Butler), fifth.
100 backstroke: Elena Walker (N), first; Avery Ristow (N), second; Sofia Gomez (N), third; Kaylee Krohn (S), fourth; Ellen McFarlane (N), seventh.
100 breaststroke: Justine Anderson (N), first; Karly Trewin (S), fourth; Yasmin Dalal (N), eighth.
400 freestyle relay: North A (Nevaeh Jereczek, Sophia Mikkelson, Sofia Gomez, Avery Ristow), first; North B (Emma Ruff, Dunbar, McFarlane, Walker), third; South A (Kaylee Krohn, Allie Strege, Amelia Chelgren, Lillian Launsbach), fifth.
