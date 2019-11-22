Lakeville North scored in three events at the state Class AA girls swimming and diving finals, and it was enough for the Panthers to finish 15th.
North's top finish was a tie for fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay, where Katie Pattee, Georgia Olson, Payton Warns and Izzy Satterlee had a time of 1 minute, 38.17 seconds. Chanhassen was clocked in the same time to share fifth place. Lakeville North moved up after standing seventh after the 200 freestyle relay preliminaries.
Pattee, a North junior, also medaled in the 50 freestyle, finishing sixth in 23.82 seconds. She qualified for the consolation final in the 100 freestyle, finishing 12th overall in 52.88.
Edina won its fourth consecutive Class AA team championship in the Nov. 15 finals at the University of Minnesota. Eastview, which tied for ninth, was the top South Suburban Conference team. SSC schools Eagan and Prior Lake were 13th and 14th.
