Cougars take dual, remain unbeaten in SSC
Lakeville’s high school boys swimming and diving teams competed against each other Feb. 9, and both schools used their final in-person meet of the regular season to honor their seniors.
Lakeville North senior Tayen Klinkner, a St John’s recruit, was sentimental. “After years of swimming together a friendly rivalry has grown between North and South and this year was no exception. ... We’re all still good friends who love to compete and swim with one another. Overall it was a great meet and great to swim with those boys one last time.”
It was a festive atmosphere at Kenwood Trail Middle School as swimmers tried different strokes rather than their specialties and two swimmers took on what is affectionately called the “Ironman of High School Swim.” For Lakeville North, Owen Teague and Marcus Satterlee swam four consecutive events to test their endurance. “It was just for fun,” Satterlee said following the dual, won by Lakeville South 95-84. “We decided to enjoy the racing as much as we could despite a loss (to) a good team.”
When asked how tough the Ironman was, Satterlee laughed. “Everything hurts,” he said.
North junior Jordan Skjei Wright crossed over from junior varsity to lead a fifth-place 200-yard medley relay for varsity, which finished in 2 minutes, 18.87 seconds. Skjei Wright also contributed a victory in the junior varsity 100 butterfly (1:07.39) and was third in the JV 100 backstroke (1:17.53) with season-best performances.
“Jordan is having a great season,” Lakeville North coach Dan Schneider said. “He has had lifetime bests in many events this year and as of late has been showing good progress in his fly.”
Sophomore Nikolas Vinovich swam 1:00.23 in the 100 butterfly for a second-place finish and varsity letter time. He also swam the third leg of varsity 200 freestyle relay (25.07), helping his team finish third.
Michael Graeber, a junior, earned third place in the 200 freestyle (2:02.50) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (55.13) for five team points and two new lettering times for North. He also turned in a 25.00 split on the 200 freestyle “C” relay. Graeber and Vinovich will factor heavily in the Panthers’ effort to repeat as Section 1AA champions.
Sophomore Jack MacLeod has cemented a spot on North’s top relays. He had the fastest split (51.34) on the Panthers 400 freestyle “A” relay. MacLeod also won the 100 freestyle in 51.37 and was second in the 200 individual medley in 2:08.24.
“Jack is a very versatile swimmer for us,” Schneider said. “He has continued to improve all season long and I know he will have a great taper meet at the end of the season. Jack is someone we can count on to give us his very best effort every meet.”
Lakeville North, competing without Satterlee, lost a virtual dual meet against Eagan on Feb. 12 and dropped to 4-3 in South Suburban Conference dual meets.
South divers shine
Lakeville South’s victory over North was highlighted by a lifetime-best performance from diver Porter Woodson. Woodson added nearly 20 points to his previous best, scoring 169.25 and claiming second for South behind Cougar record-holder Keegan Gare. Woodson also highlighted his versatility by competing in the junior varsity 50 freestyle, swimming a 34.32 for third place, and anchoring the second-place JV 200 freestyle relay in 34.98.
“Porter has had a tremendous season,” said South head coach Rick Ringeisen. “He has doubled his average diving meet score this year. (All of) the divers have really stepped up. Keegan does a great job mentoring the younger divers and coach (Derek) Moulton has established a tradition of excellence.”
Freshman Alex Morelli was fifth in the 200 freestyle with a varsity lettering time of 2:03.23 and was third in the 500 freestyle (5:46.73). Morelli is a multi-sport athlete who works his way into swim shape quickly and has huge point potential for the Cougars.
Andrew Cao has been another big asset for the South squad. “Andrew has proven to be a tough competitor and knows how to dig down deep and find extra effort when it means the most in close races,” Ringeisen said. “(Feb. 9) in the fly, he came from behind to pass two North swimmers.” Cao ended up third in the butterfly in 1:01.39. He also anchored the winning 200 medley relay with a 24.42 split, a time that would have been a third-place finish in the 50 freestyle.
“Sam Scheffler had four lifetime best performances” in the North meet, said Ringeisen. Scheffler, a junior, was first in the JV 100 freestyle in 59.79, more than three seconds ahead of his competition, and he narrowly grabbed first in the JV 100 breaststroke in 1:18.93.
Freshman Tyler Philstrom is seeing action on the varsity relays where he is swimming the butterfly leg in the medley and the anchor leg of the 400 freestyle. Scheffler and Philstrom are expected to be part of the Cougars’ plans for postseason competition.
The Cougars defeated Eastview 115-71 in a virtual meet Feb. 12 to improve to 6-0-1 in the conference and remain tied with Prior Lake for first place.
What’s ahead
Both Lakeville teams compete virtually Friday, with South against Burnsville at 4:30 p.m. and North challenging Eastview at 7:30. The meets will be streamed on each team’s YouTube channel.
The postseason picture is also taking shape, with the SSC junior varsity championships scheduled for March 3 (diving at Dodge Middle School in Farmington) and March 4 (swimming at Kenwood Trail Middle School).
Varsity swimmers and divers will compete in the Section 1AA meet, with diving scheduled March 11 in Northfield and swimming to be held March 12 in Rochester.
