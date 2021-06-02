Panthers advance as postseason begins
On the first day of the Class 4A, Section 3 tournament, Lakeville North displayed traits that got previous Panthers teams to the state tournament six years in a row.
In other words – strong starting pitching, timely hitting and solid defense. They helped get North past Eastview 4-2 in the first round of the section tournament Monday afternoon, even though the Panthers had just four hits.
“Without having the season last year (because of the pandemic), you kind of spend the first part of this year building toward the end. Luckily, I think this team has done that and has been a better team today than they were yesterday,” said coach Tony Market, whose North teams won section championships every year from 2013 through 2018. “We’re getting good starting pitching, guys are clutching up, and that’s what this time of the year is all about.”
Monday’s victory was the ninth in 13 games for Lakeville North, 12-9 overall. The Panthers, seeded fourth in Section 3, played No. 1-seeded Rosemount in a winners’ bracket game Wednesday. North defeated Rosemount twice in the regular season, 4-1 and 10-9.
Eastview (10-11) played host to Apple Valley on Wednesday, with the winner remaining alive in the double-elimination section tournament.
Starting pitchers Sam Caulder (Lakeville North) and Ezra Formaneck worked efficiently. Caulder pitched 6 2/3 innings and didn’t encounter much trouble until the bottom of the seventh, when Eastview loaded the bases and scored both of its runs. Will Arendt got the final out for North.
Formaneck held North to three hits over five innings, but the few hits the Panthers had were big, including a run-scoring single by Josh Haugen and two-run double by Garrett Long in the third inning. In the sixth, Long tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sam Baker to make it 4-0.
Eastview’s Dahltyn Virnig had a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh, and the Lightning had the potential tying run on base before Arendt came in to get the final out.
“Both (starting) pitchers went out and threw strikes, made the teams put the ball in play, and the defense made plays behind them,” Market said.
Eagan and Park of Cottage Grove are the second and third seeds in Section 3, and both won their first-round games Monday. But Lakeville North, which improved steadily after a 3-5 start, could be a dangerous playoff opponent.
“Once we made the turn and started playing teams the second time around (in the South Suburban Conference), we settled into a lineup,” Market said. “There were guys who took on new roles. Josh Haugen was maybe a left side of the infield player growing up and we moved him to the other side. Nolan Johnson has been primarily a pitcher but we know he’s a quality defensive player and we needed to get him some reps in the outfield.”
Johnson or Baker appeared likely to get the call to pitch against Rosemount on Wednesday. The North-Rosemount winner advances to the winners’ bracket final Monday, June 7, at Alimagnet Park in Burnsville.
Like many teams, North’s roster has a blend of players who might not have been together during the last high school baseball season in 2019. Starting catcher Tyler Wombacher batted .310 for the Panthers two years ago; now he shares a leadership role with up-and-comers such as sophomore Tanner Recchio, North’s starting shortstop.
“We rely on guys who have been there, like Tyler Wombacher, and you’re just blessed when you get competitive guys like Tanner Recchio, who plays at a high level,” Market said. “Once he found it was OK for him to be a leader as a sophomore, it becomes contagious and everybody welcomes everybody in.”
The Panthers and Lightning, predictably, were excited about the prospect of playing a high school postseason game – the first for either team in two years.
“You only really get to play with your buddies, the guys you’ve grown up with, at the high school level,” Market said. “I think they like that, and they like seeing their classmates show up on a Memorial Day weekend when they can show up and support them."
Class 4A, Section 3
No. 1 seed Rosemount withstood a challenge from eighth-seeded Apple Valley to win its first game in the Section 3 tournament Monday afternoon. The Irish, who trailed 4-1 after 5 1/2 innings, won 7-4 on Connor Hanson’s three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth.
Rosemount (15-6) played Lakeville North in a winners’ bracket game Wednesday, while Apple Valley (3-18) took on Eastview in an elimination game.
The Irish were down to their last out in the seventh when Aiden Oates drew a walk. He was replaced by courtesy runner Kailer Wenzel, who stole second and eventually scored on an error, tying the game.
Rosemount cut Apple Valley’s lead to one run in the sixth when Antonio Bugni scored on a wild pitch and Ryan Roszak’s sacrifice fly brought in Brett Carlson.
Quintin Gonzales worked the final four innings and was the winning pitcher. Jacob Back had two of Rosemount’s six hits.
Ben Glad had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for Apple Valley. Braden Mick had two hits, and Mason Trocke had a double and scored two runs.
No. 2-seeded Eagan defeated Burnsville 8-1 in a first-round game Monday. Wildcats junior Liam Martin held Burnsville to five hits over the first six innings, walking one and striking out 11. Martin provided some of his own run support with a two-run triple in the fourth inning.
Charlie Harms was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in for Eagan (15-6), and Alex Lachenmayer also drove in two.
Burnsville’s Benjamin Meuser scored from third in the fifth inning on Sean Emerson’s grounder.
Eagan played host to Park of Cottage Grove, a 12-0 winner over Hastings on Tuesday, in a winners’ bracket game Wednesday afternoon. Burnsville (7-14) traveled to Hastings looking for a victory to stay alive in the playoffs.
Class 4A, Section 1
Farmington rolled to victory in the first round of the Class 4A, Section 1 tournament Saturday, but the other top seeds in the section weren’t as fortunate.
The Tigers (16-6) drubbed Rochester John Marshall 11-1, advancing to play New Prague in Tuesday’s second round. The No. 1-seeded Tigers were the only one of the top four seeds to win their first-round game.
Korey Dahlberg threw a two-hitter in Farmington’s five-inning victory over John Marshall. Carter Hendrickson (two hits, four runs batted in) and Alex Berreth (three hits, three RBI) did much of the damage at the plate.
A 5-2 victory over New Prague on Tuesday sends Farmington to the winners' bracket final against Rochester Mayo at 11 a.m. Saturday in New Prague.
Third-seeded Lakeville South lost to No. 6 seed Rochester Century 6-2 on Saturday but remained alive in the playoffs with a 10-0 victory at Northfield on Tuesday. South plays at New Prague in an elimination game at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Rochester Century scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the third to take control against South. Kal Brohmer and Garrett Savard had two hits each for Lakeville South (11-11). Hayden Mileski and Ryan Baumgartner drove in the Cougars’ runs. Ian Segna pitched the final five innings, holding Century scoreless on four hits.
Justin Loer pitched a three-hit shutout against Northfield, holding the Raiders to three hits. Mileski hit a home run for the Cougars.
On the first day of the Class 4A, Section 3 tournament, Lakeville North displayed traits that got previous Panthers teams to the state tournament six years in a row. In other words – strong starting pitching, timely hitting and solid defense. They helped get North past Eastview 4-2 in the first round of the section tournament Monday afternoon, even though the Panthers had just four hits. “Without having the season last year (because of the pandemic), you kind of spend the first part of this year building toward the end. Luckily, I think this team has done that and has been a better team today than they were yesterday,” said coach Tony Market, whose North teams won section championships every year from 2013 through 2018. “We’re getting good starting pitching, guys are clutching up, and that’s what this time of the year is all about.” Monday’s victory was the ninth in 13 games for Lakeville North, 12-9 overall. The Panthers, seeded fourth in Section 3, played No. 1-seeded Rosemount in a winners’ bracket game Wednesday, after this edition went to press. North defeated Rosemount twice in the regular season, 4-1 and 10-9. Eastview (10-11) played host to Apple Valley on Wednesday, with the winner remaining alive in the double-elimination section tournament. Starting pitchers Sam Caulder (Lakeville North) and Ezra Formaneck worked efficiently. Caulder pitched 6 2/3 innings and didn’t encounter much trouble until the bottom of the seventh, when Eastview loaded the bases and scored both of its runs. Will Arendt got the final out for North. Formaneck held North to three hits over five innings, but the few hits the Panthers had were big, including a run-scoring single by Josh Haugen and two-run double by Garrett Long in the third inning. In the sixth, Long tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Sam Baker to make it 4-0. Eastview’s Dahltyn Virnig had a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh, and the Lightning had the potential tying run on base before Arendt came in to get the final out. “Both (starting) pitchers went out and threw strikes, made the teams put the ball in play, and the defense made plays behind them,” Market said. Eagan and Park of Cottage Grove are the second and third seeds in Section 3, and both won their first-round games Monday. But Lakeville North, which improved steadily after a 3-5 start, could be a dangerous playoff opponent. “Once we made the turn and started playing teams the second time around (in the South Suburban Conference), we settled into a lineup,” Market said. “There were guys who took on new roles. Josh Haugen was maybe a left side of the infield player growing up and we moved him to the other side. Nolan Johnson has been primarily a pitcher but we know he’s a quality defensive player and we needed to get him some reps in the outfield.” Johnson or Baker appeared likely to get the call to pitch against Rosemount on Wednesday. The North-Rosemount winner advances to the winners’ bracket final Monday, June 7, at Alimagnet Park in Burnsville. Like many teams, North’s roster has a blend of players who might not have been together during the last high school baseball season in 2019. Starting catcher Tyler Wombacher batted .310 for the Panthers two years ago; now he shares a leadership role with up-and-comers such as sophomore Tanner Recchio, North’s starting shortstop. “We rely on guys who have been there, like Tyler Wombacher, and you’re just blessed when you get competitive guys like Tanner Recchio, who plays at a high level,” Market said. “Once he found it was OK for him to be a leader as a sophomore, it becomes contagious and everybody welcomes everybody in.” The Panthers and Lightning, predictably, were excited about the prospect of playing a high school postseason game – the first for either team in two years. “You only really get to play with your buddies, the guys you’ve grown up with, at the high school level,” Market said. “I think they like that, and they like seeing their classmates show up on a Memorial Day weekend when they can show up and support them.” Class 4A, Section 3 No. 1 seed Rosemount withstood a challenge from eighth-seeded Apple Valley to win its first game in the Section 3 tournament Monday afternoon. The Irish, who trailed 4-1 after 5 1/2 innings, won 7-4 on Connor Hanson’s three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth. Rosemount (15-6) played Lakeville North in a winners’ bracket game Wednesday, after this edition went to press, while Apple Valley (3-18) took on Eastview in an elimination game. The Irish were down to their last out in the seventh when Aiden Oates drew a walk. He was replaced by courtesy runner Kailer Wenzel, who stole second and eventually scored on an error, tying the game. Rosemount cut Apple Valley’s lead to one run in the sixth when Antonio Bugni scored on a wild pitch and Ryan Roszak’s sacrifice fly brought in Brett Carlson. Quintin Gonzales worked the final four innings and was the winning pitcher. Jacob Back had two of Rosemount’s six hits. Ben Glad had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs for Apple Valley. Braden Mick had two hits, and Mason Trocke had a double and scored two runs. No. 2-seeded Eagan defeated Burnsville 8-1 in a first-round game Monday. Wildcats junior Liam Martin held Burnsville to five hits over the first six innings, walking one and striking out 11. Martin provided some of his own run support with a two-run triple in the fourth inning. Charlie Harms was 2-for-4 with two runs batted in for Eagan (15-6), and Alex Lachenmayer also drove in two. Burnsville’s Benjamin Meuser scored from third in the fifth inning on Sean Emerson’s grounder. Eagan played host to Park of Cottage Grove, a 12-0 winner over Hastings on Tuesday, in a winners’ bracket game Wednesday afternoon. Burnsville (7-14) traveled to Hastings looking for a victory to stay alive in the playoffs.
Class 4A, Section 1 Farmington rolled to victory in the first round of the Class 4A, Section 1 tournament Saturday, but the other top seeds in the section weren’t as fortunate. The Tigers (15-6) drubbed Rochester John Marshall 11-1, advancing to play New Prague in Tuesday’s second round. The No. 1-seeded Tigers were the only one of the top four seeds to win their first-round game. Korey Dahlberg threw a two-hitter in Farmington’s five-inning victory over John Marshall. Carter Hendrickson (two hits, four runs batted in) and Alex Berreth (three hits, three RBI) did much of the damage at the plate. Third-seeded Lakeville South lost to No. 6 seed Rochester Century 6-2 on Saturday and went to Northfield on Tuesday for an elimination game. Northfield, the section’s No. 2 seed, lost to Rochester Mayo 4-2 in the first round. Rochester Century scored three runs in the first inning and three more in the third to take control against South. Kal Brohmer and Garrett Savard had two hits each for Lakeville South (10-11). Hayden Mileski and Ryan Baumgartner drove in the Cougars’ runs. Ian Segna pitched the final five innings, holding Century scoreless on four hits. The Cougars entered the playoffs with a 10-10 record, the first time in school history the varsity baseball team did not have a losing record in the regular season. They went to Northfield needing to win at least three consecutive playoff games to ensure the first winning season at South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.