Panther boys finish season with victory in 4x400
How do you build a championship 4x400-meter relay team? If you’re Lakeville North, you take two runners who specialize in distance races and combine them with a hurdler and an athlete experiencing the high-pressure world of state high school track meets for the first time.
That eclectic group – senior Jack Kocher and juniors Bryce Stachewicz, Blake Licht and Andrew Casey – won the Class 3A championship in the 4x400 at the June 11 finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Their time of 3 minute, 17.58 seconds is among the top 20 all time in Minnesota and put them about 1.6 seconds ahead of the runners-up from South Suburban Conference rival Rosemount. The relay scored the majority of North’s 21 team points in the Class 3A finals, putting the Panthers in a tie for 18th place.
The Panther relay came into the state meet as the top seed and had been on top of the state honor roll. Putting them together is a little more complicated than drawing names from a hat.
“Lakeville North likes to structure its team around the 4x4,” said Kocher, who medaled in the 300 hurdles at the 2021 state meet. “Guys from many different events can do a 400 and compete well in it. So it’s really like the main event that combines everything.”
Kocher and Stachewicz, running the first two legs, gave North a lead of more than one second at the halfway point. Licht ran the second-fastest third leg and Casey had the fastest anchor leg.
Casey and Stachewicz ran the Class 3A 1,600 meters earlier in the afternoon. They’re also the top two runners on Lakeville North’s cross country team.
“Our coaches are sprint-oriented and me and Bryce are more distance-oriented,” Casey said. “But we’re blessed in a way with having a little more natural speed, and that kind of made us 4x4 runners.”
Casey in fact held the school record in the 400 meters until Kocher broke it in the open 400 at the state meet last weekend.
Licht said he drew on his teammates’ experience. “It’s a lot of pressure, but these guys, they’ve all been in that situation,” he said. “They’ve all been up near the top three in their events, if not the top one. They’ve all dealt with it. They took me under their wing and taught me how to deal with it too.”
Kocher, who missed part of the track season because of an injury but returned in time to help the 4x400, is the only member of the relay who has graduated. Parker Malmgren, who also has experience in the relay, could fill the spot next year as the Panthers look to defend.
Kocher placed fifth in the 400 in a school-record 49.05. Three of the top five finishers in the 400 were from the South Suburban Conference; Ramy Ayoub of Farmington and Dwyne Smith Jr. of Apple Valley were first and second.
In the 1,600, Casey placed seventh in 4:15.00 and Stachewicz was ninth in 4:15.93.
Lakeville South
The Cougars scored points in the boys and girls Class 3A finals, finishing among the top 30 teams in each division.
South senior Benjamin Mosser was state runner-up in the 300 hurdles in 38.03, trailing only Andover senior Blake Nyenati, who also took the 110 hurdles.
Mosser also ran with Camden Dean, Reece Volk and Tyrese White on a 4x100 relay that placed seventh in 42.80. Also scoring state points for the Cougars was senior Jaden Johnson, who cleared 6 feet, 4 inches to finish fourth in the high jump.
Senior Matthew Whittaker ran the 1,600 and 3,200. He was 10th in the 3,200, one spot away from getting on the awards podium.
Alexa Drew, Lidia Castro, Ella Erickson and Deidre Grimm finished sixth in the girls 4x200 relay in 1:43.93.
Sylvia Stephenson, a senior, cleared 5-2 in the finals to finish eighth in the high jump. Whitley Ronn was sixth in the shot put, with the junior throwing 39-1.25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.