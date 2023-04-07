North players’ bond couldn’t be broken

Lakeville North's Nolan Winter scores despite being double-teamed during the Class 4A boys basketball semifinals against Wayzata on March 23. Winter, named Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year, will play at the University of Wisconsin next season.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Basketball team got almost everything it wanted from 28-4 season

Lakeville North hadn’t been in the state boys basketball tournament for four years, which for the Panthers qualifies as a huge drought.

