North players’ bond couldn’t be broken

Basketball team got almost everything it wanted from 28-4 season
Lakeville North hadn’t been in the state boys basketball tournament for four years, which for the Panthers qualifies as a huge drought.
Their leadership group, which includes seniors Nolan Winter and Hudson Vaith and junior Jack Robison, set out to reverse that trend. By the time they were done, they had a 28-4 record, South Suburban Conference and Section 1 championships, and a third-place trophy from the state Class 4A tournament.
They might not have collected every trophy they wanted to get, but it was still a satisfying season.
“We needed it for the program as a whole,” Winter said the week of the state tournament. “It’s been a while since we’ve been to the state tournament, and we have that tradition of getting there with coach (John) Oxton. We had some pressure; we had everyone knowing that we should be able to get there. So it felt good to finally get there. It wasn’t the easiest thing in the world, but it felt good to get it done.”
“A lot of guys on this team play AAU ball, but when they got here they had different roles,” Robison said. “Everyone sacrificed a lot to get to where we are, and you don’t see that everywhere.”
Lakeville North, which went to the state tournament eight years in a row from 2012 to 2019 and won the 2014 Class 4A championship, were a last-second Wayzata basket from perhaps reaching the 2023 state final. And after that, who knows? Wayzata, which beat North 79-77 in the semifinals March 23 at the Target Center on a basket with 1.1 seconds remaining, went on to beat Park Center in overtime in the championship game two days later.
The Panthers rallied from 20 points behind in the second half against Wayzata to take the lead before falling short in the final seconds. They routed Buffalo 87-59 in the quarterfinals and finished their season with an 83-70 victory over South Suburban Conference rival Eastview in the third-place game.
North’s players watched previous Panther teams play at the Target Center, either in person or on television. Getting there themselves “was always the goal, but we also want to win,” Vaith said. “But watching it as a kid in seventh, eighth grade, it really made you understand how exciting it is. It made you want to (get there) like crazy.”
Just about every good team points to a bond between the players as a reason for its success, and it was no different for Lakeville North.
“On the court, we’ll push each other every single day to make each everybody better, but we also love to see each other succeed,” Vaith said. “If we see something on social media about another team, we’re not thinking, ‘Oh, they’re getting (publicity) and we’re not.’ We’re happy for them. And I feel like that maybe makes us different than a lot of groups.”
Robison played with most of the seniors on youth teams coming up through the Lakeville youth program. Winter, recently named Minnesota Gatorade Player of the Year after a season where he averaged 23.4 points a game, played up a grade level but went to the same camps.
“We’ve all spent a lot of time together,” Vaith said.
Next year Robison, guard Matt Drake and forward Andrew Quam will be the backbone of a Lakeville North team that’s likely to start in the season in the top 10 of the Class 4A rankings. Vaith will start his college career at Concordia St. Paul. Winter is headed to the University of Wisconsin. Some Lakeville North bonds will remain because Winter is following recent Wisconsin players and Lakeville North graduates Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl. Robison will join Winter at Wisconsin in the 2024-25 season.
Winter and Robison said they did not consult each other before choosing Wisconsin, but both are looking forward to being teammates again. Madison is “a great city with great people,” said Winter, whose father Trevor was on the University of Minnesota team that played in the 1997 NCAA Final Four and played one game in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves. “The basketball program has a great coaching staff that knows how to prepare you for the next level, so it’s just something we want to be a part of.”
“We always thought it’d be really cool” to play at the same college, Robison said. “We both made our own decisions, but it’s pretty fun that we’ll end up at the same school.”
