Hockey team wins Section 1AA for first time since 2014
Just two seasons ago, Lakeville North players needed to use social media to recruit a goalie. This week, the Panthers are preparing for the school’s first trip to the state girls hockey tournament in nine years.
Yes, it’s been a long journey.
“We had to hunker down and find people to play in the net,” North senior captain Bella Mayer recalled about a 5-13-1 season n 2020-21. “I’m so glad the program’s on the rise and I think they’ll keep it going the next couple of years. It’s exciting.”
Lakeville North, which reached the state tournament four times in five years from 2010 through 2014, had to watch the next eight years as Farmington and Lakeville South dominated the Section 1AA playoffs. The Panthers return to the big stage in the Class AA tournament at Xcel Energy Center after sweating out a 5-3 victory over Northfield in the section final Feb. 15 in Owatonna.
North had what appeared to be a comfortable 4-1 lead after two periods. But Northfield, the defending section champion, scored twice in less than three minutes in the third to make it 4-3. A pad save by North goalie Kaia Weiland kept the Raiders from tying the game, and an empty-net goal by Addison Bowlby – her second goal of the game – clinched the victory.
Lakeville North (21-7) is scheduled to play Edina (21-4-2) in a Class AA quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. Thursday, with the winner facing Rosemount or Andover in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday.
“Northfield played a great game, I get that,” Lakeville North coach Buck Kochevar said. “But they had some 5-on-3s (scoring on two of them), and that’s really hard. We persevered, chipped out pucks when we needed to. We made it more interesting than I wanted.”
Bowlby, the Panthers’ leading scorer with 48 points, also had a big goal in the first period. Northfield had just taken the lead on its first 5-on-3 advantage with star forward Ayla Puppe, a future University of Minnesota player, finding the net.
Northfield still was on the power play when Bowlby stole the puck and scored shorthanded, 24 seconds after Puppe’s opening goal. Anna Tomas and Ashley Wagenbach scored power-play goals for North in the second period and Shay Swanson scored at even strength, giving the Panthers the three-goal cushion they just barely protected in the third.
Bowlby also had an assist for a three-point game, and defender Makayla Lee and forward Gracie Hanson had two assists each. Weiland made 24 saves.
Puppe scored twice in 5-on-3 situations to bring her season total to 53 goals. She scored five goals in three section playoff games, but the Panthers were able to keep her from doing any 5-on-5 damage.
“We always wanted to be within a stick-length of her, but she’s got speed,” Kochevar said. “We practiced angling all week. We brought the high school boys in to run power play and (penalty kill) and do the things she does. It helped. She’s a dangerous player.”
While it’s the first state tournament appearance for the Lakeville North program since 2014, it’s the second in a row for a handful of Panthers players. Bowlby, Tomas and goalie Addison Oettinger played for the Burnsville High School team that finished fifth in the 2022 Class AA tournament. They transferred to Lakeville North because of uncertainty over the future of the Burnsville program (Burnsville eventually became part of the Metro-South co-op team).
“Addie (Bowlby) is a big scorer for us. Addie Oettinger held it down in the net and Anna (Tomas) passes the puck well,” said Mayer, one of two seniors on the North roster. “They did a lot for our team. We really needed them.”
The Panthers had losing records the previous three seasons, a period where the coaches had to do as much work on the players’ psyches as their skills.
“We all have to be counselors. We all have to be motivators, and we have to be Xs and Os guys,” Kochevar said. “We have guys on this coaching staff who come prepared every day and it showed here.”
The players came prepared, too. “The first couple of games of the season we weren’t all together yet,” said Hanson, the Panthers’ second-leading scorer. “We had new girls on the team. We weren’t connected yet, didn’t have our chemistry, but we kept working.”
Lakeville North started its season with back-to-back losses to Roseau and Moorhead (a state tournament qualifier) on a trip to northern Minnesota, but responded with a 10-game winning streak.
“We were never really on a winning streak in years past, so we thought if we kept working hard we could maybe go to the state tournament,” Mayer said.
The result was “the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” Hanson said moments after the section championship game. “We worked so hard for this. We started at the bottom.”
