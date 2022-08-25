North football will blend veterans, youth

Lakeville North football players do push-ups during a contest at the end of practice last week. The Panthers' season opener is Thursday, Sept. 1, at Eastview.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Panthers say talent is there for bounce-back season

Can Lakeville North return to the position it held in the recent past as a top-tier Class 6A football program even though the Panthers will have a young roster?

