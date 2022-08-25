North football will blend veterans, youth

Panthers say talent is there for bounce-back season
Can Lakeville North return to the position it held in the recent past as a top-tier Class 6A football program even though the Panthers will have a young roster?
That’s what they intend to find out, but they like their chances.
“A lot of our athletes are young, but they can ball,” said senior receiver/defensive back Najee Nelson. “I think we have a really good group.”
The football talent pipeline has been gushing in Lakeville. Lakeville North and Lakeville South are two of the smallest schools in Class 6A football, but both have won state championships in the last four years. That doesn’t even include South’s “mythical” state championship in 2020, when there were no state playoff because of COVID-19 but the Cougars finished the season ranked first in the Associated Press poll.
Several North players, and head coach Brian Vossen, said they believe the up-and-comers’ ability will override their youth. If that happens, the Panthers have a chance to improve on last year’s 4-6 record. They came on in the playoffs, routing White Bear Lake in the first round and putting Eden Prairie on the ropes in the round of 16 before Eden Prairie escaped with a go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown.
Vossen fast-tracked some younger players to the varsity last year and said he will do the same this year with some athletes who have demonstrated they’re ready.
“Physically, they’re already at a place where if I didn’t put their (class year) on the roster, no one would ever know,” Vossen said. “And at the end of the day, on Friday night, age is irrelevant. We’re looking for the 11 best. And it just so happens that we have a couple classes of kids at the younger ages that are just really, really talented, hard-working kids that love the game.”
The Panthers will put one of those younger players under center. Sophomore Riley Grossman went in at quarterback last season when North’s offensive was struggling and passed for 530 yards in five games. The coaches are decidedly optimistic about his potential.
“When you have one of those kids that understands the offense, understands the coverage, knows where the routes are supposed to be, and is willing to put in the time and then also have the athleticism to do it, it’s just a very rare thing,” Vossen said. “We’ve had some great quarterbacks, and certainly Riley’s heard all about them. But he’s very excited to kind of carve his own path and create his own legacy.”
But a team still needs leadership from the upperclassmen to keep things moving forward, and North’s veteran players understand that. “We want to help the younger guys step up, understand their roles and realize they’re going to be a big part of our team this year,” senior linebacker Wyatt Albrecht said. “We’re all buddies and we’re going to do this thing together.”
“Biggest things we’re trying to get back to are discipline and accountability,” said senior Antonio Menard. “Just making sure everything is on track.”
Cormac Dewane, a 280-pound offensive lineman, and Jackson Young, a 200-pound defensive back, also are returning seniors with varsity experience.
Nelson has received an offer from Division I FCS champion North Dakota State (his brother RaJa, a cornerstone player on the Panthers’ 2018 state championship team, already plays for the Bison). Najee concentrated mostly on defense last season because the Panthers didn’t throw the ball often until Grossman went in at quarterback. This year?
“He’ll be the type of kid that probably won’t leave the field very often,” Vossen said. “He’s an incredibly smooth athlete and understands the game on both sides of the ball, so we’re excited to showcase him.”
Antonio Menard’s brother Greg also played at Lakeville North, then went on to North Dakota State, where he was an All-America defensive lineman. Antonio also will play defensive line, along with possibly fullback and tight end.
“He’s as tenacious as his brother was, and he’s just long and talented and tough,” Vossen said. “He’s going to be a chore for anyone who lines up across from him.”
The younger grade levels provided the Panthers with some athletes, as well as some impressive size. Tait Anderberg (6-foot-7, 300 pounds) will be on the offensive line after getting some varsity exposure as a sophomore last year. Another junior, Dorian Addison (6-4, 290) is a defensive lineman.
“We should be big, fast and tough up front,” Antonio Menard said.
The linebacker-defensive back group has “speed everywhere,” Albrecht said. “There’s going to be guys running around, making plays. I think we’ll be one of the faster teams.”
The key question is, how good can the Panthers be, and how soon?
“We’re as excited about this group as maybe we’ve been with any other group,” Vossen said. “When you have young kids like this you know that the future is good, but we think we’re going to be pretty competitive this year.”
Panthers football
(Games 7 p.m. Friday unless noted)
Sept. 1 (Thur.): at Eastview
Sept. 9: at Lakeville South
Sept. 16: Rosemount
Sept. 23: at Prior Lake
Sept. 30: Shakopee
Oct. 7: at Edina
Oct. 13 (Thur.): Farmington
Oct. 19 (Wed.): Forest Lake
