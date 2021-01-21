North boys will try to begin a new streak

Boys basketball roster blends youth, experience
It wasn’t a masterpiece, nor did John Oxton expect it to be. But Lakeville North’s 74-62 boys basketball victory at Farmington was, from the Panther coach’s perspective, a good starting point.
“We looked good at times,” Oxton said, “and we looked not very good at times. But I loved their fight and effort. We shot the ball pretty well and competed at a high level. They really battled, and I’m very proud of them.”
The Panthers, whose streak of eight consecutive years with a state tournament appearance was interrupted not by a playoff loss but because of the pandemic, will look to start a new streak this year. A lot of fans’ attention will be directed across town to Lakeville South, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 4A, but North has a mix of veterans and youth that could blend into a dangerous playoff team.
“We seem to be pretty versatile,” said Oxton, whose team was to play Eastview in last year’s Section 3 championship game before the season was called off. “We’re not quite as physically strong as we’ve been in the past because we’re a little younger. There’s a long way to go, but this is definitely a good start.”
The Panthers led most of the way in the Jan. 14 season opener at Farmington. North led by as many as 15 points in the second half before the Tigers (0-6) made a run, cutting the lead to as few as six.
Two seniors, guard Sam McWell and forward Cooper Laufenburger, scored 13 points each for North. Will Blascziek, a senior guard, scored 10. Senior guards Noah Nephew and Matt Miller had nine and eight points.
North’s leading scorer in the opener was sophomore forward Nolan Winter, who had 19 points. Winter, listed at 6-foot-8, might be the team’s best three-point shooter; he had three in the Farmington game.
Sophomore guard Hudson Vaith and freshman forward Jack Robison appear likely to be in the Panthers’ rotation. Seniors Seth Igbanugo and Jake Rasmussen, along with junior R’Moni Warner, give North more options at guard.
Senior Jake Cochnauer and junior Kyle Hrncir scored 19 and 17 points to lead Farmington, which fell to 0-2 after losing to Eastview 62-52 on Saturday.
The Tigers “have a lot of guys who can board, who are strong,” Oxton said. “We had to try to keep them out of the lane, rebound with them and get some offensive rebounds. I think we did all of that pretty well. We had moments where we struggled and fouled too much, but that’s going to happen in the first game. This is the first time these guys have been in a refereed game for a long time.”
Lakeville North defeated Rosemount 70-43 at home Tuesday night and will play host to Lakeville South at 7 p.m. Friday. Farmington’s next game is at Burnsville on Friday night.
