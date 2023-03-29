Coach spent 22 years with North junior varsity
Lakeville North’s 83-70 victory over Eastview in the state Class 4A boys basketball third-place game was especially meaningful for three coaches who were on their teams’ sideline for the last time.
Lakeville North assistant Mark Haddorff plans to retire, and Eastview head coach Paul Goetz and Lightning assistant Trevor Monroe also are stepping down from their roles.
For Haddorff, the game brought an end to 24 years with the Lakeville North (and previously Lakeville High School) program. He coached ninth grade for one year, 10th grade for a year, and for the last 22 he was the Panthers’ junior varsity coach. The North JV went 22-2 in his final season.
He had a front-row seat for the Panthers’ transformation from basketball afterthought to one of the state’s top Class 4A programs. He was there for 11 of Lakeville/Lakeville North’s 12 state tournament trips, including the 2014 Class 4A championship, three state runner-up finishes and this year’s third place. Haddorff also had a role in developing players who went on to basketball success after Lakeville North, including pro players Tyler Flack, J.P. Macura and Nathan Reuvers, as well as current University of Wisconsin player Tyler Wahl.
Haddorff – “Haddy” to those in the North program – didn’t keep his retirement plans a secret, and the program was able to give him a proper send-off following the final regular-season home game in February.
When asked what kept him around for so long, Haddorff said, “I just think we’ve developed a culture here. John (Oxton, North’s head coach) takes the high road on things. We’ve had a lot of really talented kids. We have coaches who have been here a long time, and we have former players who have come back to coach here. The parents and administration support us, and everybody is willing to work hard.”
Haddorff applied to be boys basketball head coach at the new Lakeville South High School in 2005 but didn’t get the job. “It was a disappointment at the time, but it’s all worked out in the long run,” he said. “We take a lot of pride in what we’ve done here.”
In addition to coaching the junior varsity, Haddorff also helped run Lakeville North’s summer youth basketball camps. “I did that with (Panthers assistant coach) Mike Nolan – actually, Mike ran the camps and I helped him,” Haddorff said. “I don’t know the exact percentage, but I believe about 95 percent of the kids who went on to play for us attended those camps.”
Haddorff taught in Owatonna before coming to the Lakeville district. He grew up in Austin and played varsity basketball there. His father Oscar coached basketball at Austin High and was named to the state coaches association hall of fame in 1999. Mark didn’t get to play in the state tournament; he said tongue-in-cheek that it’s no coincidence Austin went to state in the two seasons before he moved up to varsity, but not while he was on the varsity squad.
He also has history with Goetz, the retiring Eastview head coach. “Goetz won’t remember this, but he beat me in a one-on-one tournament at a camp in the summer of 1982,” Haddorff said. “I’ve been holding that against him for 40 years.”
Haddorff, an English teacher at Lakeville North, said he will be eligible to retire under Minnesota’s Rule of 90 at the end of the 2022-23 school year. “I decided when I was done teaching I would be done as a coach, too,” he said. “It’s time for someone else to have a chance.”
He plans to continue living in Lakeville and will watch North basketball from a different perspective – in the stands, as a fan.
But coaching isn’t in the past just yet. After the basketball season ended last weekend, Haddorff had one day off before rejoining the Lakeville North boys golf program Monday to resume his duties as an assistant coach.
State tournament notes
• Lakeville North forward Nolan Winter and guard Jack Robison were named to the Class 4A all-tournament team. Winter had 70 points and 31 rebounds in three state tournament games and finished his senior year with 24.3 scoring average. Robinson had 41 points and 24 rebounds. He was the Panthers’ third-leading scorer with 15.1 points per game.
• Winter already has won a couple of state individual awards and is under consideration for a couple more. He has been named Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year. Winter and De La Salle’s Nasir Whitlock were co-winners of the T.Will Sports Minnesota Player of the Year Award. Winter also is a finalist for the McDonald Award and the Mr. Basketball Award, both of which are player-of-the-year honors. The state high school basketball coaches association will name the McDonald Award winner during the state all-star games Saturday at Anoka-Ramsey Community College. Additionally, Winter and teammate Hudson Vaith earned Academic All-State recognition.
• Vaith and Eastview forward Chet Kloss ended their high school careers on the same court they’ll call home in college. Both have signed with Concordia University in St. Paul. The Class 4A third-place game between Lakeville North and Eastview took place March 25 at the Gangelhoff Center on the Concordia campus.
• Three players on the 2022-23 Lakeville North team finished the season in the top 10 on the school’s career scoring list. Winter finished his career in fourth place with 1,332 points. Robison ranks eighth with 978, and the junior has one more season to add to his total. Vaith, a senior, is 10th with 799.
