Lakeville high school teams have solid footing in traditional winter sport
Looking for a sport that builds all-around strength and serious endurance? A sport that can be a life-long activity consistently enjoyed by over a million people worldwide? What if Minnesota happens to be home to an Olympic gold medal winner in that sport?
Nordic skiing might not be as high-profile as its Alpine counterpart, but in the snowy months ahead it is an ideal sport for Minnesota. High schools across the state already are aware of this. When the upcoming season begins (possibly after Jan. 1), almost 100 girls teams and a similar number of boys teams are scheduled to compete.
Originating in Norway, Nordic skiing developed as a form of travel and endured with passionate participants and a place in the Olympic Games. The Nordic style is cross-country skiing, but the heel raises off the ski. Athletes generate their own power and pick up speed when traveling downhill, with some reaching up to 50 mph. Runners, cyclists, in-line skaters and skateboarders often use it as complimentary training during the winter.
Lakeville North and Lakeville South have a thriving combined Nordic team coached by Rich Heilman. Boys and girls are trained in classic and skate skiing (a more technical style with the signature V-shape) and espouse Heilman’s four core values: fully committed, team before self, always giving your best, and having fun. Athletes spend an equal amount of time on their skis and in dryland training. They compete on some of the most scenic trails in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Lakeville North sophomore standout Hayden Zoll was a young convert.
“My first time skiing was in second grade with my parents on the Birkie trails in Wisconsin,” he said.
Zoll’s passion for the sport was ignited.
“There is always a new goal to shoot for, be it learning the skate technique or earning a spot on the (high school) varsity team,” he said.
North skier Grete Engels’ enthusiasm for her sport is apparent.
“I love the competitive aspect of skiing and pushing myself to my limits at races,” she said.
Engels can relate to the story of Stillwater native Jessie Diggins, who started skiing when she was 4 and brought home gold from the 2018 Winter Olympics with teammate Kikkan Randall. They won the women’s team sprint. Diggins overtook Stina Nilsson of Sweden on the final lap and won the race by inches.
Diggins and Randall are the first U.S. women to win Olympic Nordic skiing medals. In doing so Diggins ushered in an exciting new chapter in American skiing. Diggins started by skiing some of the same trails as the Lakeville Nordic high school team.
Lakeville has its own connection to the U.S. Nordic skiing national program. Ben Saxton won state high school boys pursuit championships in 2011 and 2012 while at Lakeville North. He went on to ski for Dartmouth College and the U.S. men’s developmental team. Saxton finished second in the 1.4-kilometer men’s sprint race at the national championships in January 2020.
While high school sports have been put on pause, the Lakeville Nordic team continues training individually. Heilman has daily dryland and skiing plans posted that his athletes can use to prepare for when the season begins. Anyone from seventh through 12th grade interested in Nordic skiing is encouraged to contact Heilman at richard.heilman@isd194.org to get started.
“Nordic skiing has been one the most enjoyable and rewarding experiences for me as a coach and teacher and lover of the outdoors,” Heilman said. “We are always looking to grow the team. To share this passion and see it ignite in the lives of others is at the heart of it.”
Engels encourages kids to try it out.
“The connections and memories I have made through this sport, that I will always have, (are what) I love the most. ... My teammates that I barely knew a year ago are now some of my closest friends and go-to adventure buddies. I honestly have no idea what I would do without it, especially because of the isolation we are currently experiencing,” she said.
Nordic isn’t limited to the young.
“No matter where I (practice) I see skiers of every age, from young kids just starting out on skis to grandparents who have been skiing for decades,” Zoll said.
Said Heilman: “From avid recreational skiers to former state champions, I see so many Lakeville alumni skiers out on the trails years later. Skiing with big smiles, some with their own families now, passing on their passion for skiing and the outdoors.”
Skis, poles and wax are the basics needed. An investment of $100 or less for beginners will get them exploring the trails. With Minnesota households encouraged to get outside and exercise during the pandemic, this winter could be an ideal time to learn the sport.
Engels said it’s also a good activity for families to do together.
“Some of my favorite family memories are ski trips that ended with everyone covered in snow, warm from laughing and hot cocoa. ... This sport brings people together because anyone can do it, no matter their age or experience. Nordic skiing is the best way to stay connected to others, nature and myself,” Engels said.
“Skiing has made a tremendous impact on my life and I hope that others can come to know and love the sport as I have.”
