Eastview pulls away against Eagan, will return to state basketball tourney
This time Eastview left nothing to chance.
After barely squeaking by in a semifinal game in which they were favored, the Lightning took command early and poured it on in the Class 4A, Section 3 boys basketball championship final, defeating Eagan 63-36 on Thursday night.
They displayed several of the attributes that could make them a threat in next week’s state tournament: athletic ability, ball movement, active defense and multiple three-point shooters.
“We trust our teammates. We move the ball without hesitating,” said senior forward Chet Kloss, one of Eastview’s captains. “If we get too sticky with the ball and don’t get it moving we’re not at our best. But we are at our best when we’re moving the ball around, getting teammates open and making each other better. That’s what we did tonight, and that’s how we’ll have success moving forward.”
Eastview, 22-7 and ranked fifth in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News, appears likely to be one of the top five seeds at the state tournament, which begins Tuesday, March 21, at the Target Center. Seedings and quarterfinal pairings will be determined Saturday.
One other South Suburban Conference team will join Eastview in the state tournament, as No.2-ranked Lakeville North plays Lakeville South for the Class 4A, Section 1 championship Friday night.
Eagan (16-13) played in its first section final in seven years and finished with its first winning record in a decade. Wildcats coach Kevin McKenzie said his team would need to limit Eastview’s transition baskets to stay in the game, but that’s difficult when the Lightning are in full flight.
It was 19-5 about halfway through the first half and 35-19 at halftime. The key to Eastview’s early domination was junior forward Jonathan Mekonnen, who went from deep reserve as a sophomore to game-changer this year. Mekonnen, who at 6-foot-8 was the tallest player on the floor, scored 18 points in the first half, including four three-pointers and two dunks.
Eight consecutive points by Mekonnen – two three-pointers and an alley-oop slam – turned a 9-5 Eastview lead into a 17-5 advantage about seven minutes into the game. Eagan never got closer than eight points after that.
Mekonnen, who leads Eastview in scoring with an 18.5 average, said up-tempo games are to his and his teammates’ liking. That’s not what the Lightning got in the section semifinals March 10, when they won a grind-it-out battle with Rosemount 42-41 on Kloss’ basket at the buzzer.
“Rosemount was hard to play. They slowed it down and we like to play at a much faster pace,” Mekonnen said. “Eagan was a much better matchup because we could play at a faster pace and get a lot of points out of that. It made it a lot easier for us.”
As for his own 23-point performance, “I was feeling it tonight,” Mekonnen said with a grin.
Mekonnen played mostly on junior varsity last season when the Lightning finished fourth in the Class 4A state tournament. But he got to watch the varsity, especially at state, and believed he would be ready when the time came.
“It takes a lot of composure,” Mekonnen said. “If we were in a close, intense game this year we knew we were going to win. Last year I was on the bench most of the time, but I’m really happy I get the opportunity to be there this year.”
Eastview senior guard Dylan Omweno also dropped several three pointers on his way to 13 points. Kloss and guard Elias Batala scored seven each. Guards Oscar Khazon (13 points) and Emmanuel Schmitter (10) were Eagan’s scoring leaders.
“We wanted to play up-tempo, and we got out and defended,” Eastview coach Paul Goetz said. “Tonight we got back to our style of play. We wanted to speed them up and make them play our game.”
As No. 1 seed in the section tournament, Eastview had home-court advantage, plus the opportunity to celebrate a section title at home with a victory.
“The energy from our fans, showing up every game and getting loud for us, it’s been amazing,” said Kloss, who will play college basketball at Concordia-St. Paul. “I’ll never for get playing in front of our home crowd. I’ll miss it, but the energy from all my friends and teammates, and all the support from our school, it’s been awesome.”
First, though, there’s the matter of trying to win a state championship. Next week will be Eastview’s sixth appearance at the state tournament. The Lightning came closest to the title in 2005, in a Class 4A final made famous (or infamous, depending on your rooting interest) by Hopkins guard Blake Hoffarber’s last-second basket from his backside. That sent the game to a second overtime, with Hopkins going on to win.
Eastview clearly doesn’t want history to be repeated next week. Kloss said the Lightning like their chances.
“Whoever we draw, we’re going to give them our best game and not overlook anybody,” Kloss said. “We’ll go in with an underdog mentality and play our best basketball, and I believe when we play our best we can beat anybody.”
