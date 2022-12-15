Boys basketball team faces defending champ Park Center on Saturday
The top high school basketball teams in Minnesota typically aren’t interested in scheduling overmatched non-conference opponents to pad their records.
One of the reasons should be obvious: Every team makes the section playoffs, so there’s no need to inflate the record with some blowout victories just to qualify for the postseason.
And then there’s the big-picture question: How are you going to beat good teams in the postseason if you don’t play them in the regular season?
That’s why events such as the Breakdown Tip Off Classic exist – and why teams such as the Lakeville North boys are anxious to play in them.
“It’s a long season, and we’ll have a lot of opportunities to keep getting better,” North coach John Oxton said after the Panthers defeated Totino-Grace 68-65 in the final game of the Tip Off Classic on Dec. 10 at Hopkins High School. “These are the type of teams we want to play because it’s going to make us better.”
Lakeville North, ranked second in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News, opened its season with an 87-56 victory over No. 9-ranked East Ridge. After their victory over defending Class 3A champion Totino-Grace, the Panthers (3-0) took on fourth-ranked Wayzata on Tuesday and won 67-58. They will face No. 1-ranked and defending Class 4A champion Park Center at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at “The Big Stage,” another Breakdown Sports event at Osseo High School. That’s all before starting South Suburban Conference play Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Farmington, a team that defeated the Panthers twice last season.
Three future Big Ten Conference players were on the floor in the game between Lakeville North and Totino-Grace. The Eagles’ Taison Chatman, an Ohio State recruit, sat out much of the second half but his team took a seven-point lead before the Panthers rallied. Wisconsin commits Nolan Winter (18 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks) and Jack Robison (11 points, six rebounds) were factors, as were senior guards Hudson Vaith and Matt Drake, who scored 17 and 12 points.
Coming back to defeat Totino-Grace after falling behind in the second half is a sign of progress for North, Oxton said.
“I think we’ve improved our level of toughness from last year, and that’s exciting,” the coach said. “I loved the resilience tonight, because (Totino-Grace) is a very good team. Our guys kept working and plugging away, made some huge shots at the end and found a way to win. And those are good characteristics to have.”
Winter, a 6-foot-11 senior, averaged 17.5 points last season. The Panthers need him to be a force in the post, but he’s also comfortable shooting from the outside; he was second on the team in three-pointers last season.
Robison, a 6-6 junior guard/forward, is the latest in the Lakeville North pipeline to Wisconsin that includes Nathan Reuvers, Tyler Wahl (a senior with the Badgers this season) and Winter. Robison averaged 16.8 points last season and made 43 percent of his three-point attempts.
Vaith, a 6-5 senior, and Drake, a junior, likely will get big minutes at guard. Seniors Austin Winship and Ali Axmed give the Panthers plenty of depth in the backcourt. They’re also hoping to get senior Sam Nolan back in the lineup soon after he heals from an injury during football season.
Two 6-8 seniors, Jace Hernandez and Erik Ryan, give the Panthers plenty of “length.” So does Will Kutzler, a 6-7 forward.
The Panthers displayed scoring balance in their season-opening blowout of East Ridge, with four players scoring at least 13 points. Winter had 24 points and Robison 17, while Vaith and Drake scored 13 each.
Vaith had 23 points and Winter 19 as the Panthers rallied to defeat Wayzata on Tuesday with a 43-point second half.
Oxton acknowledged that the Panthers are asking for contributions from a few players who haven’t had that opportunity on varsity yet. But that’s what the tough games early in the season are for.
“We have a lot of competent guys,” Oxton said. “Some guys right now haven’t made a whole lot of shots, but we expect they will. We just need to be patient.”acc
