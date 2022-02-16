New Nordic format tests lineup-making skills

ISD 196 skiers excelled in sprints at Section 1 meet
Analytics have gained a foothold in other sports, so why not Nordic skiing?
A year ago, the Minnesota State High School League signed off on something state Nordic coaches wanted: sprint relay races to be added to section and state meets. The relays would count toward 40 percent of team scoring, not to mention helping decide which teams won trophies. Because individual skiers could do only the traditional pursuit races or a relay – but not both – lineup construction became paramount.
“We’re fortunate because one of our coaches is a math teacher,” said Brian Abery, head coach of the ISD 196 boys and girls programs. “He went through a number of different scenarios. What if we put our No. 2 and No. 3 skiers in the relay? What about our No. 3 and No. 4?
“We ended up putting some of our stronger skiers in the relays and did really well in those races in our section meet. Some of the other teams put their best skiers in pursuit and had a little more trouble in the relays.”
It worked well for the co-op program, which includes Apple Valley, Eagan, Eastview and Rosemount high schools, plus the School of Environmental Studies, as four relay teams under the ISD 196 umbrella qualified for this week’s state meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. On the girls side, the Eagan/Eastview combined team sent a relay to state (and also won the Section 1 team championship), as did Rosemount. The ISD 196 boys (Apple Valley, Eastview, Rosemount) and the separate Eagan boys team also had relay qualifiers. The ISD 196 boys also will be part of the state team competition after finishing second in Section 1 last week in Bloomington.
The new, two-day state meet format started Wednesday with the 5-kilometer leg of the boys and girls pursuit races. The boys and sprint races will be Thursday afternoon in a timed finals format. The schedule originally called for sprint preliminary heats in the morning, followed by finals in the afternoon, but a forecast of extreme cold Thursday morning in Biwabik prompted the MSHSL to make the change. The meet concludes with the 5K freestyle portion of the pursuit races, also Thursday afternoon.
The state Alpine skiing meet was Wednesday during a busy day of skiing at Giants Ridge. Local results will be in next week’s edition.
Nordic skiers from the umbrella program regularly reach the state boys meet. The difference this year is, the team representing the Apple Valley/Eastview/Rosemount group (which skis under the ISD 196 name) is going after the Eagan team qualified the previous 12 years. The relay, won by ISD 196’s Mason Johnson and Gabriel Wiegrefe, played a key part by taking first place in the Section 1 meet. ISD 196 was third in pursuit points, but the relay victory allowed the team to jump into second overall and earn a place at the state meet.
Not that there weren’t key performances from pursuit skiers. Apollo Oase, a junior, was 15th in the Section 1 pursuit race after the classic leg. He passed five skiers on the freestyle leg to move up to 10th. “If he had not passed those skiers in the freestyle race, the team would not have gone to state,” said Abery.
On the girls side, the Eagan/Eastview combined team is led by Emily Percival, Olivia Matsoff and Grace Swenson finishing third, ninth and 10th in pursuit. Naomi Fink and Liza Kerndt were a strong second in the sprint relay. Eagan/Eastview finished four points ahead of Winona (which also qualified for state) and five ahead of third-place Prior Lake.
Rosemount was a state girls team qualifier last year but graduated several members of that squad. Rosemount, part of the ISD 196 co-op but still competing as its own team, had only six skiers in the Section 1 meet, four in pursuit and two in the sprint relay. Lydia Jacobson, the top returning Irish skier, did the pursuit. Ella Lovin and Kaley Riley, Rosemount’s second and third skiers at state last season, went to the sprint relay this year. All three qualified for state.
“Two years ago, we had 20 girls for Rosemount, but this year we couldn’t field a full team,” Abery said. “But those three girls that advanced were willing to do what they thought was best for their team.”
The Minneapolis Southwest boys and Forest Lake girls are defending team champions. Defending champion Molly Moening of St. Paul Highland Park is the favorite in girls pursuit. There will be a new boys pursuit champion after the 2021 winner graduated.
Lakeville North/South senior Grete Engels will look for another top-10 finish at state after placing 10th last year. The top girls skiers from the ISD 196 program, Eagan/Eastview’s Percival and Rosemount’s Jacobson, also could finish near the front of the pack.
“I’d like to see Emily and Lydia make a push for All-State, which is the top 25,” Abery said. “I think they can do it with two good races.”
