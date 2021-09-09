Chanhassen wins 4th straight Class B title
Chanhassen won a fourth consecutive Class B championship and Sobieski took the Class C title as the Minnesota Baseball Association state men’s amateur tournaments wrapped up Labor Day weekend.
Teams with local connections such as the New Market Muskies in Class B and St. Patrick Irish in Class C made it to the final weekend.
New Market was one of the last four teams in the Class B tournament and was eliminated following a 4-2 loss to Champlin Park last
Saturday at Waconia Lions Field. Champlin Park broke a 1-1 tie with a three-run seventh inning, the runs scoring on two sacrifice flies and a wild pitch.
Former Lakeville North High School player Brett Herber pitched a complete game for New Market, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out six. He also was 2-for-4 at the plate with one run scored.
Champlin Park’s Sam Riola also pitched a complete game, striking out 10, and was 3-for-4 at the plate.
New Market scored its first run in the second inning when Joe McKibben grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Herber, who led off with a double.
After Champlin Park took its three-run lead, New Market rallied in the eighth. Blake Schmit singled to score a run and put the potential game-tying run on base, but Riola worked his way out of further trouble.
New Market, making its first appearance in the Class B tournament, finished 20-12 and was 2-2 in the state tourney. The Muskies were last at state in 2019, when they reached the final four of the Class C tournament.
Champlin Park lost to Miesville 5-4 in an elimination game Saturday night. That sent Miesville to the finals against Chanhassen, with Chanhassen winning 9-2 on Sunday night in Chaska to claim its fourth straight title. A Miesville victory would have required a second game Monday afternoon to decide the championship.
Herber and New Market infielder Scott Lyden, a former Apple Valley High School player, were named to the all-tournament. So too was Miesville manager and designated hitter Matt Van Der Bosch, a Rosemount resident.
St. Patrick finished 23-6 after reaching the quarterfinals of the Class C tournament. On Saturday the Irish rallied to defeat Young America 6-5 in the round of 16. The Irish overcame deficits of 4-0 and 5-2 to win the game, scoring twice in the seventh and twice more in the eighth to take the lead.
Zak Endres, who is a senior at Lakeville South High School this fall, had one hit and scored two runs for the Irish. Former Lakeville North standout Kyle Rhodus, the Irish’s center fielder, had one hit and scored once. Kal Brohmer, a 2021 Lakeville South graduate who’s planning to play baseball at Concordia-St. Paul, played second base for St. Patrick.
St. Patrick’s starting pitcher against Young America was Collin Denk, a former Lakeville North player who was Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Pitcher of the Year for Minnesota State Mankato in 2021. Denk pitched the first 5 1/3 innings against Young America.
St. Patrick lost 2-0 to the Watkins Clippers on Sunday, ending the Irish’s season. Endres pitched the final two innings of that game, allowing no hits.
Sobieski defeated Watertown 3-0 in the Class C final Monday in Waconia.
State tournament games were held over three weekends in Waconia, Chaska and Hamburg. The 2022 Class B and Class C tournaments will be in Faribault, Dundas and Miesville.
