Burnsville takes on Edina in Class AA girls hockey quarterfinals
Burnsville went into the girls hockey season with plenty of talent and an equal measure of uncertainty.
The biggest question was how returning players would mesh with a new head coach. But it ceased being an issue last week as the Blaze paraded around the Veterans Memorial Community Center ice with the Section 3AA championship trophy.
Aubrey Nelvin, who scored the winning goal shorthanded in Burnsville’s 3-1 victory over Eagan, had her questions about how things would work out under new head coach Chris Lepper. “I knew we were going to be good, better than past years," she said. "But it turned out way better than I could have imagined.”
Burnsville, which is in the state tournament for the first time since 2014, will play three-time defending state champion Edina in the Class AA quarterfinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center.
The Blaze was denied one of the top five seeds in the state tournament despite winning 19 games. That assured them of facing one of the top three seeds in the opening round, and they found themselves paired with Edina via a random draw.
But Burnsville takes a six-game winning streak into the state tournament, as well as the belief it’s good enough and deep enough to compete with the state’s best teams.
Lepper, the Blaze’s first-year head coach, was asked if there were times when he questioned what he had gotten into. Quite the contrary, he said.
“It was more like, ‘How did I end up with such a good team?’” he said. “You knew this was in them, even when we were kind of struggling a little bit on the road. It never was, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m overwhelmed.’ They’re great people, good kids, and they play hard.”
In the section final, the Blaze seemed to play especially hard when shorthanded. Allie Urlaub scored shorthanded in the first period to give Burnsville the lead. Then with the game tied 1-1 late in the third, Nelvin took off on a shorthanded breakaway. Nelvin was checked by an Eagan defender scrambling to get back in the play. Both crashed into Eagan goalie Ruby Sieger and the puck wound up in the back of the net.
Urlaub scored an empty-net goal in the final minute to seal Burnsville’s victory.
“It’s almost like redemption for Aubrey Nelvin. She had two shorthanded breakaways back when we played them in Burnsville (a 1-1 tie between the Blaze and Wildcats on Jan. 18) and missed them both,” Lepper said. “It was like a fitting justice for her to finally get that.”
“I was hoping my teammate would get a rebound,” said Nelvin, a captain and senior forward. “Thought it was going to be a penalty because I got pushed into the net. Didn’t think anything of it, then I saw the puck in the back of the net and was so overwhelmed with joy.”
Joyful enough to jump on the public address microphone during the postgame celebration to wish her mother Cherie happy birthday.
As for the game, “we had the momentum in the first (period) then in the second kind of lost it a little bit,” Nelvin said. “The third period, we decided we had nothing to lose. We had 17 minutes and wanted to leave it all on the ice.”
Burnsville and Eagan tied in both of their regular-season South Suburban Conference games. The third game looked like it could be headed for overtime as well, except that the teams would keep playing until there was a winner.
But then Eagan forward Jenna Ruiz, who already had six playoff goals, pounced on a turnover in front of the Burnsville goal and shot. Blaze goalie Maria Widen kicked it out with her right leg. Shortly thereafter Burnsville took a penalty, but Nelvin made her shorthanded chance count.
“That shot Jenna had certainly could have been a game-changer, but their goalie came up big,” Eagan coach Dan Wilson said. “Burnsville played really hard and showed a lot of depth and speed, and we just couldn’t quite keep up.”
Eagan (14-12-2) had an up-and-down regular season but defeated No. 1-seeded Apple Valley in the Section 3AA semifinals. The Wildcats also had players who had been in a section final before; this year was the team’s third consecutive trip to the title game.
“It wasn’t our best game,” Wilson said. “I thought we, for whatever reason, started out a little nervous and it just continued. We weren’t making and catching the passes like we were the last couple of games. And Burnsville’s defense played really well. They kind of did take away our big scorers.”
Ruiz, the Wildcats’ scoring leader with 35 points, scored in the second period to tie the game. Eagan, however, managed just 11 shots on goal in the section final.
Tracy Cassano coached Burnsville the last time the Blaze reached the state tournament. She left after the 2018-19 season to become head coach at Minnetonka, which reached this year’s state tourney as the Section 2AA champion.
In came Lepper, who coached at Woodbury the last six years. He put in for the Burnsville job even though he lives in Somerset, Wisconsin. Earlier in the season he said one of the reasons he sought the job was because he was familiar with the Burnsville players’ talent and character.
The players took note of Lepper’s interest. Widen said during the section final postgame celebration she was as happy for Lepper as she was for herself.
“This was such an amazing season,” Widen said. “Lepper made us want to come back to the rink every day and work as hard as possible. Every day, he drives an hour from Wisconsin to come to practice. You could just tell he wanted this so badly.”
