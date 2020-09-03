New format for South Suburban cross country

This fall, teams compete in duals and triangulars
Teams from 10 schools ran at Nicollet Junior High in Burnsville last week in the first South Suburban Conference cross country meet of the season.
This being 2020, however, the fact they were all at the same place doesn’t mean they were all there at the same time. It was the first opportunity for the conference to put into practice a staggered-start format to comply with Minnesota State High School League and Minnesota Department of Health rules.
In August, the high school league permitted the cross country season to start on time, but with some modifications. One of them was no large invitational meets; no more than three teams were allowed to compete in the same meet.
To comply, the South Suburban conducted four meets in one day Aug. 27. Burnsville and Lakeville North were first, starting at 9 a.m. When their athletes were finished, they left and Rosemount and Eastview took to the course. Meet No. 3 was a triangular between Eagan, Lakeville South and Prior Lake. Apple Valley, Farmington and Shakopee ran in the fourth meet. Spectators were not permitted at the race site.
A similar format will be in place for the conference’s second meet Friday at The Ponds, a city park in Prior Lake.
Highlights from the season-opening SSC meet:
Lakeville North and Burnsville
It was a varsity sweep for North, which won the boys meet 20-40 and the girls meet 27-32
Andrew Casey of Lakeville North passed Burnsville’s Matthew Krzmarzick to win the boys 2-mile race in 10 minutes, 28.9 seconds. Casey had the eighth-fastest time among boys varsity runners from the 10 schools. Krzmarzick’s time was 10:32.3.
Bryce Stachewicz was third as Lakeville North runners took four of the top five spots in the boys meet. Zach Friedmann was the second runner across the line for Burnsville and finished sixth overall.
Burnsville junior Zoie Dundon was girls medalist in 12:52.9, with Lakeville North’s Ella Raiche second in 13:31.2. Kira Theng (third) and Kaelyn Ambuehl (fifth) placed in the top five for Burnsville.
Rosemount and Eastview
Rosemount defeated Eastview 24-32 in the boys race and 26-29 in the girls race.
Rosemount senior Brennen Peterson won the individual race in 10:08.5, about seven seconds in front of Eastview’s Gabriel Mahlen.
Makayla Bishop of Rosemount was the girls winner in 12:42.4, with Miranda Kerndt of Eastview second in 12:50.5. Each team placed five runners among the top 10 individuals.
Eagan, Lakeville South and Prior Lake
The Lakers dominated the boys meet, winning by 25 points. In the girls race, Prior Lake had nobody in the top four but had five of the next six finishers to clip Lakeville South by four points.
Five of the top eight runners in the boys varsity race were from Prior Lake. The top non-Lakers included Aaron Cavanaugh of Lakeville South, third in 10:27.3, and Michael Marshall of Eagan, fourth in 10:28.8.
Prior Lake’s Gabe Smit, runner-up in the 2019 South Suburban championships, won last week’s race in 10:05.7.
Prior Lake scored 22 points in the boys meet to Lakeville South’s 47 and Eagan’s 60.
Lakeville South eighth-grader Claire Vukovics (12:16.5) and sophomore Avery Heinz (12:30.2) took the top two places in the girls race, with Rina Aschemann of Eagan third in 12:32.0. Brycelyn Brewster of Lakeville South was fourth.
Prior Lake runners finished fifth, sixth, eighth, ninth and 10th to win the girls team competition with 38 points, edging South (42) and Eagan (48).
Farmington, Apple Valley and Shakopee
Farmington runners took the top five places in the girls race for a perfect team score of 15 points. Leading the Tigers sweep was senior Anna Fenske, whose time of 11:36.9 was the fastest of the day. Mariah Fenske, a ninth-grader, finished second in 12:18.3. Marianah Scott, Sophia Taarud and Lindsey Woestehoff were third through fifth.
Apple Valley was third in the triangular with 61 points, with senior Emma Meyer finishing eighth individually.
Farmington placed five runners in the top 12 to finish two points ahead of Shakopee in the boys triangular. Robbie Spain was second in 10:50.0 and Mason Sullivan was fourth in 11:28.3 to lead the Tigers.
