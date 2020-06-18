New Eagles coach greets his players

Buchanan begins his duties with AV boys basketball
Apple Valley opened boys basketball summer workouts Tuesday under its new head coach, Patrick Buchanan.
COVID-19 restrictions kept groups small and limited the players to ballhandling and shooting drills, but Buchanan still expected to have a chance to read the room, so to speak.
“It’ll be a chance for me to start building relationships and talk with the players about basketball and what they’re doing outside of basketball,” Buchanan said Monday. “We’re building young men, too. I’m very patient, but I’m also amped up and ready to go. I hope we’re going to be able to go 5-on-5 soon.”
Buchanan was named last week to succeed Zach Goring, who led the Eagles to five state tournament appearances and three Class 4A championships in 11 seasons as head coach. Goring, who stepped down in April to spend more time with family, coached some of the best players in school and state history; it’s Buchanan’s responsibility to develop the next generation of Eagle players.
“I like to emphasize hard work and discipline, and those are things that are already in this program because of Zach,” Buchanan said.
He’s a veteran Twin Cities-area high school basketball coach, serving as an assistant with the boys programs at Bloomington Kennedy and Park Center, his alma mater. Later, Buchanan was head girls basketball coach at Trinity at River Ridge. For the last three seasons he was head boys coach at Mayer Lutheran High School, where his teams were 60-31.
In his first season at Mayer Lutheran (2017-18) the Crusaders were 29-4 and finished third in the state Class 1A tournament. Buchanan also was assistant coach of a Bloomington Kennedy girls team that finished second in the Class 4A tourney.
Bloomington Kennedy was in the South Suburban Conference at the time Buchanan coached there, and he said he was anxious to return to the league.
“I remembered it as a competitive league, which I think is what coaches want,” he said. “Apple Valley always had a good team when Zach was there. We’ve seen the players that have come out of the league. I don’t know many of the coaches that well, but John Oxton (Lakeville North head coach) already sent an email welcoming me here.”
Coaching at AVHS also will shorten Buchanan’s commuting time. An Eagan resident, he has been athletic director at Trinity the last seven years. That meant a 50-minute trip each way to Mayer, Minnesota, for basketball practice.
“I got a lot of business done on the phone during that commute,” Buchanan said, “and my colleagues at Trinity helped me manage the schedule. But once COVID hit, I spent a lot more time at home and my wife and I decided it would be best if I could be closer to home. This was before the Apple Valley job opened, but now that I’ve been able to come here, my family’s going to get a chance to see me coach.”
His coaching influences include Willie Jett, who was head coach at Park Center when Buchanan was a student there; Jared Nuness, a former head coach at Bloomington Kennedy and currently an assistant at Baylor University; and legendary Minneapolis high school basketball coach Larry McKenzie, now head coach at Minneapolis North.
Apple Valley was 8-20 in 2019-20 but will return several players who were varsity regulars, including guard Kortland Johnsen and forward Noah Friedt.
Buchanan said he would prefer the Eagles to play up-tempo, but has to assess the players’ skills before he can decide on a style that suits them best. He said success will start with defense, and he plans to have the Eagles playing mostly man to man.
However, “a big part of defense is creating confusion for your opponent, so don’t be surprised if there are times when you see us trapping or playing zone,” he said.
Most of all, he wants the Eagles to be unselfish, a trait he said he saw in the Eagles teams he coached against.
“My first year at Mayer Lutheran, we won 29 games and had 11 kids who played,” he said. “It got to the point where the kids didn’t talk about how many minutes they were playing or who was scoring as long as we had success. That’s the kind of team I’d like to have here.”
