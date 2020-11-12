Dozens of local athletes to put it in writing
No pandemic is going to disrupt the flow of local athletes to college sports.
Several dozen high school seniors from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area were scheduled to sign National Letters of Intent with Division I and Division II colleges on Wednesday, the first day of the fall period and informally known as National Signing Day. It’s an early signing period for basketball, which runs through Nov. 18 with the commitment window resuming April 14, 2021. For other sports, the signing period runs through Aug. 1.
There will be an early signing period for football Dec. 16-18, with the regular signing period starting Feb. 3.
Some of the metro area’s highest-profile high school athletes are expected to sign this week, including volleyball players Kennedi Orr of Eagan (Nebraska) and Ava Moes of Lakeville South (Tennessee). Skylar Vetter of Lakeville North, one of the nation’s top goalies in her age group, was to sign to play women’s hockey at Minnesota. Farmington cross country and track star Anna Fenske is headed to Northern Arizona.
The University of St. Thomas offers a new athletic scholarship option. St. Thomas is in its final year as an NCAA Division III school before becoming a provisional Division I school in 2020-21. Most St. Thomas teams will play in the Summit League.
Two current South Suburban Conference volleyball rivals, Ella Wheatcraft of Lakeville North and Payton Willman of Lakeville South, will be teammates at St. Thomas next year.
The pandemic has changed how schools are honoring its signees. Several local schools planned to have in-person, socially distanced signing ceremonies. At Lakeville North, where 16 athletes were scheduled to sign Wednesday, each was allowed a maximum of two guests. The North ceremony was broadcast on the activities department’s streaming channel.
At Eastview, assistant principal for curriculum and athletics Matt Percival said the school hopes to hold a ceremony for all of its National Letter of Intent commitments in the spring.
Following are athletes expected to sign National Letters of Intent this week:
Apple Valley
Taiva Reinertson, women’s lacrosse, Liberty.
Eagan
Morgan Eckerle, women’s soccer, Minnesota Duluth.
Grace Erickson, women’s swimming, Providence.
Delaney Foerster, volleyball, Albany.
Abby Moe, volleyball, North Dakota State.
Kennedi Orr, volleyball, Nebraska.
Eastview
Emma Grimm, volleyball, South Dakota School of Mines.
Chloe Benadum, women’s lacrosse, Kent State.
Cassidy Carson, women’s basketball, South Dakota.
Aimee Christenson, softball, Bemidji State.
Alexa Christenson, softball, Bemidji State.
Lauren Crowl, volleyball, Minnesota.
Mikayla Kelley, women’s hockey, Franklin Pierce.
Farmington
Korey Dahlberg, baseball, Concordia-St. Paul.
Carter Hendrickson, baseball, Xavier.
Peyton Blandin, women’s basketball, South Dakota State.
Sophie Hart, women’s basketball, North Carolina State.
Paige Kindseth, women’s basketball, Presbyterian.
Brenna Fuhrman, women’s hockey, Minnesota Duluth.
Jayden Seifert, women’s hockey, Minnesota State Mankato.
Anna Fenske, women’s track and field, Northern Arizona.
Sophia Taarud, women’s track and field, Winona State.
Kelsey Thelen, women’s track and field, Concordia-St. Paul.
Lakeville North
Nolan Johnson, baseball, North Dakota State.
Lizzie Berkvam, women’s basketball, Minnesota State Moorhead.
Julia Sabetti, women’s golf, South Dakota School of Mines.
Emma Welch, women’s golf, Xavier.
Skylar Vetter, women’s hockey, Minnesota.
Emma Stanek, women’s lacrosse, Lewis.
Aaron Preachuck, men’s lacrosse, Lindenwood.
Louisa Shromoff, women’s soccer, Minnesota State Mankato.
Elinor Sayers, women’s soccer, Northern State.
Anna Tobias, women’s soccer, Minnesota Duluth.
McKinley Malecha, softball, Nebraska.
Katie Pattee, women’s swimming, South Dakota State.
Abbey Milner, volleyball, Creighton.
Ella Thompson, volleyball, South Dakota State.
Maddy Hornyak, volleyball, North Dakota.
Ella Wheatcraft, volleyball, St. Thomas.
Lakeville South
Kal Brohmer, baseball, Concordia-St. Paul.
Levi Iversen, baseball, Southwest Minnesota State.
Justin Loer, baseball, Xavier.
Cade Ahrenholz, men’s hockey, Colorado College.
Griffin Ludtke, men’s hockey, Nebraska-Omaha.
Elizabeth Bonneville, women’s swimming, St. Thomas.
Skyler Leverenz, women’s swimming, St. Thomas.
Callie McDonald, women’s tennis, Mary.
Jordyn Glinski, women’s track and field, Concordia-St. Paul.
Ava Moes, volleyball, Tennessee.
Teagan Starkey, volleyball, Concordia-St. Paul.
Jasmine Weidemann, volleyball, South Dakota State.
Payton Willman, volleyball, St. Thomas.
Kendyl Storlie, volleyball, Judson.
